Liquid Biopsy Market to Surpass $3,535.1 Million, Globally by 2027 Expand at a 27.3% Exclusive Report by CMI

Liquid biopsy is an advanced non-invasive cancer diagnostic technique that uses bio-fluids such as blood, cerebrospinal fluid (CSF), plasma,

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid biopsy can be divided into four categories based on the sort of material they contain: tumor cells, Exosomal DNA, free DNA, and miRNAs. Liquid biopsies can be divided into four categories based on the type of analysis: small-scale mutation analysis and targeted deep sequencing, structural changes analysis, large-scale mutation analysis by next-generation sequencing, and copy number alteration analysis. For liquid biopsies, there are two separate test categories, one depending on the material type evaluated in the test and the other focusing on the type of analysis used to monitor or detect cancer.

Request Here Sample Report (Get Full Perceptions in PDF - 140+ Pages) @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1223

Statistics:

The global liquid biopsy market is expected to be worth US$ 3,535.1 million by the end of 2027.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Drivers

Over the forecast period, the global liquid biopsy market is expected to rise due to rising demand for non-invasive diagnostic techniques. Liquid biopsy is a non-invasive diagnostic test for cancer detection. When compared to traditional biopsy, it has a lower morbidity rate. Furthermore, liquid biopsy could provide a clear insight of a patient's tumor characteristics and genetic alterations. Over the forecast period, these benefits are projected to increase demand for the liquid biopsy.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Opportunities

To increase the usage of the liquid biopsy, cooperation between bioinformatics experts, physicians, and biochemists is needed. To examine the efficacy of liquid biopsy in cancer diagnosis, a parallel examination of the liquid biopsy and traditional biopsy is necessary.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Restraints

The availability of an inadequate number of genes will limit the global liquid biopsy market growth. Doctors and Oncologists can use tissue biopsy to look at numerous genes at once. In the liquid biopsy, however, urine and blood tests only allow access to a single gene at a time, and may not provide a reliable companion diagnosis to begin treatment.

Buy This Research Report Now @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1223

Key Takeaways:

The CTC (Circulating Tumor Cells) segment of the global liquid biopsy market was worth US$ 416.7 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a rate of 19.3 % CAGR to US$ 1,710.8 million by 2027. Over the forecast period, rising cancer prevalence is a key driver propelling the global liquid biopsy market growth.

In 2019, the segment of blood sample accounted for the largest share in the global liquid biopsy market, and accounted 93.6% of market value, following by the segment of urine sample. Over the forecast period, the global liquid biopsy market is expected to rise due to a growing preference of non-invasive diagnostic techniques.

Market Trends:

Use of the liquid biopsy in lung cancer diagnosis has increased in recent years. Blood tests are used by doctors to diagnose lung cancer, particularly in individuals having non-small cell lung cancer.

Artificial Intelligence is being more widely used in the liquid biopsy. For instance, a U.S. based AI genomics firm, Freenome, is working on creating blood tests that utilize Ai to identify the body's early-warning indications of cancer. The company offered preliminary data in Research and Development in October 2018 to apply machine learning for discovering colorectal cancer in its early stages.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Competitive Landscape

The following companies are key players in the global liquid biopsy market: Silicon Biosystems, Pathway Genomics Corporation, Biocept, Inc., Natera, Inc., Sysmex Corporation, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Limited., Trovagene, Inc., Qiagen N.V., MDxHealth SA, and Janssen Global Services.

Global Liquid Biopsy Market: Key Developments

• February 2020: In Europe, QIAGEN N.V. introduced its FFPE and liquid biopsy PIK3CA diagnostic as a tool for identifying patients having a phosphatidyl 3-kinase catalytic subunit alpha (PIK3CA) alteration in breast cancer.

• January 2020: A veterinary diagnostics and pharmaceutical firm, Zomedica Pharmaceuticals Corporation, has announced the completion of development and production of its canine cancer reference lab liquid biopsy platform.

Need Customize Report? Please Visit @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-customization/1223

About Us:

Coherent Market Insights is a global market intelligence and consulting organization focused on assisting our plethora of clients achieve transformational growth by helping them make critical business decisions. We are headquartered in India, having sales office at global financial capital in the U.S. and sales consultants in United Kingdom and Japan. Our client base includes players from across various business verticals in over 57 countries worldwide.

Contact Us:

Mr. Shah

Senior Client Partner – Business Development

Coherent Market Insights

Phone:

US: +1-206-701-6702

UK: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +81-050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

Website: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com