Leading California Brand Lime Wins Two Categories in LeafLink Annual Awards
Lime Cannabis Co., a leading California brand, was announced as a winner in two categories in the LeafLink annual list, including fastest growing ingestibles.NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- LeafLink released its annual LeafLink List today, honoring the standout cannabis brands, products, and retailers on its B2B platform, which processes over $4.4B per year in wholesale cannabis orders. Lime Cannabis Co., a leading California brand, was announced as a winner in two categories - Leaders in Social Responsibility & Fastest Growing Ingestibles.
“The team has been working tirelessly to make sure our products are not only doing right by the customer, but also doing right by the planet.” says Giovanti Humphries, Co-founder and CFO of Lime’s parent company: Same Start Ventures. “We have over 150 SKUs in our product catalogue, and making sure we drive a consistent experience for our customers is at the center of everything we do. When we heard that LeafLink would be recognizing that work, it was further evidence to the team that what they were doing was truly meaningful.”
Lime is one of the fastest growing brands in the state of California with product categories ranging from infused pre-rolls, to dabbable concentrates, and just about everything else in between. Lime takes a customer centric focus, ensuring a significant value add versus its competitors. While Lime's current primary focus is on the California market, the company is gearing up to branch out toward its goal of becoming one of the largest nationally recognized brands.
LeafLink is the cannabis industry’s wholesale marketplace, connecting over 2,800 cannabis brands with over 7,300 licensed retailers in 30 legal markets across North America. LeafLink List is a place to recognize the incredible businesses in the LeafLink community and how they are advancing the cannabis industry through their quality and ingenuity.
LeafLink List 2021 was created by analyzing orders through the LeafLink marketplace from January 1st to September 30th, 2021. Brands are celebrated in categories such as Top Selling, Fastest Growing, Customer Favorite, Early Adopter, Best Branding Profile, Best Advertising, and Community Favorites. LeafLink List also highlights Best Selling and Fastest Growing Products in nine key categories, as well as Top Brands and Top Retailers for each state in which LeafLink operates.
“Each year through LeafLink List, we celebrate the amazing brands and retailers that make up the powerful community within LeafLink's platform,” said Ryan G. Smith, LeafLink CEO and Co-Founder.
ABOUT Lime Cannabis Co.
Lime is a cannabis company for all. Based in Downtown Los Angeles, the company offers a wide array of products spanning 150+ SKUs and multiple product categories. Serving millions of customers throughout the state of California via the brand's distribution network of 500+ dispensaries, Lime is one of the fastest growing brands in California. They brand is focused on social responsibility at its core, and delivering significant value to its customers.
Learn more at https://limecannabis.co
ABOUT LEAFLINK
LeafLink, the unified B2B cannabis platform, has optimized and fueled the growth of the cannabis industry, creating new efficiencies in how cannabis operators buy, sell, ship, pay, and get paid. The company has offices in New York, Los Angeles, and Toronto, and is live in 30 territories across the United States and Canada. LeafLink manages over $4.4B+ in annual orders, making up an estimated 39% of US wholesale cannabis commerce. Backed by leading venture capital firms and strategic investors such as Thrive Capital, Nosara Capital and Lerer Hippeau, LeafLink has raised more than US$131 million to date. Learn more at https://leaflink.com.
