FW: LANE CLOSURE / I 89 SOUTH IN BOLTON MILE MARKER 68.2

All lanes are back open at this time.

Please drive carefully.

The left lane of Interstate 89 southbound near mile marker 68.2 in the Bolton area is closed due to a motor vehicle crash. The right lane is open at this time.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.