Formwork Market Size, Revenue Analysis and Growth Overview Report by 2021-2027

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The formwork market size was USD 5.32 Billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 6.37 Billion by 2027, at a CAGR of 2.29% from 2017 to 2027. In-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market are offered in the report. The report emphasises all the key trends that are likely to play a vital role in growth of the market from 2017 to 2027. The report spans over 200+ pages and offers valuable insights about market size, market share, revenue growth, sales network and distribution channel, and other key factors such as drivers, constraints, technological advancements, product developments, limitations, and growth strategies. The report is an exhaustive dataset offering comprehensive overview of the Formwork market and its changing dynamics. The report analyzes the market based on different categories such as product types, end-use applications, and leading geographical regions. The report covers the analysis of the dynamic changes and disruptions caused by the pandemic and offers a comprehensive overview of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market and its key segments.

Report Scope:

The report is formulated through extensive primary and secondary research and is further validated and verified by the industry experts and professionals. The report offers key insights to the readers, businesses, and stakeholders to help them make informed decisions and gain a robust footing in the market. The report analyzes the growth trends in the historical years and offers an idea about the current and emerging trends of the industry. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis are included in the report.

The research report offers in-depth insights into company profiles along with their production values, production capacity, product portfolio, strategic plans such as mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, collaborations, product launches and brand promotions, government and corporate deals, among others.

Key companies in the market include:

BEIS, PERI, Doka, ULMA, Acrowmisr, PASCHAL, Strabag, Acrow, NOE, RMD Kwikform, Alsina, Intek, Zulin, Hankon, Faresin, Waco International, Taihang, MFE, Interfirm, Mascon, GCS, Mesa Impala, MEVA, Condor, Pelosi, Urtim, Lawyer, Alpi SEA, Wall-Ties & Forms, Xingang Group

Formwork Market: Competitive Landscape

Formworks are increasingly differential and varied in their usage as well as in their applications. This has also resulted in a set of existing key players to be present in the market. These players tend to have strong presence in the international market share and hence, make the entry and establishing of new players difficult. It is also increasingly difficult to put competitors across differentiations against one another. However, some of the key market players have adopted strategies of major companies and sustained their position through expansions and partnerships.

Market Overview:

Rapid developments in the manufacturing sector and equipment, robust growth in the building and construction sector, high adoption for eco-friendly materials in constructions and increasing demand for smart buildings and smart homes are boosting market growth. Steady increase in the disposable income across the globe, improvements in the standard of living, increasing number of redevelopment plans and high demand for aesthetic look and posh homes are further fueling market growth. In addition, increasing R&D investments, and government schemes to support manufacturing and construction industry are fueling growth of the global Formwork market.

Formwork Market Segmentation:

Material Type Overview (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Timber & Plywood

Aluminum

Steel

Others

Application Type Overview (Revenue, USD Million; 2017–2027)

Buildings

Transportation

Industrial Facilities

Detailed Regional Analysis Covers:

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

