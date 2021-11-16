Apheresis Equipment Market is projected reach US$ 6,081.8 Million by 2028 | with Haemonetics Corp., Therakos, Inc.

An apheresis machine separates various blood components from the blood directed to the machine from the donor’s veins through tubing.

November 16, 2021

An apheresis machine separates various blood components from the blood directed to the machine from the donor’s veins through tubing. It can be used for the treatment of numerous diseases including familial hypercholesterolemia, Goodpasture's syndrome, hyperviscosity syndrome, myasthenia gravis, the HELLP syndrome of pregnancy, Waldenstrom's macroglobulinemia, clogging of blood vessels (leukostasis) cause by severely elevated white blood count in leukemia, and severely elevated platelet counts in leukemia or myeloproliferative disorders.

The global apheresis equipment market is estimated to account for US$ 2,866.4 Mn in terms of value in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 6,081.8 Mn by the end of 2027.

Drivers

Rising cases of the COVID-19 is expected to boost the global apheresis equipment market growth over the forecast period. According to a statement by World Apheresis Association in April 2020, apheresis therapy can be widely beneficial in the treatment of patients with the novel coronavirus.

Opportunities

Lipoprotein apheresis has found be efficient in the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia. However, the therapy is expensive and available in only a few countries. Therefore, reduction in the cost of lipoprotein apheresis and widespread availability of the therapy is expected to offer lucrative growth opportunities for the market players.

Restraints

Low availability of skilled personnel in emerging economies is expected to hamper the global apheresis equipment market growth over the forecast period. Hiring such skilled personnel is a major challenge in both emerging and development countries. The staff required for apheresis comprises of a practicing doctor and a specialized nurse. Apheresis procedures are often termed to be labor intensive since they require the staff to be present and vigilant during the entire procedure. The skill requirement criteria in the practice of apheresis are also different compared to conventional therapeutic areas.

Key Takeaways

On the basis of procedure type, plasmapheresis segment was valued at US$ 1,303.7 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 2,735.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 9.7% between 2020 and 2027. This is owing to frequent and increasing use of plasmapheresis.

On the basis of application, neurological disorders segment accounted for the largest share of 52.6% in the global apheresis equipment market in 2019, followed by hematological disorders and renal disorders, respectively. This is owing to increasing prevalence of neurological disorders.

Market Trends

Rising clinical trials for cystinosis a rare genetic, metabolic, lysosomal storage disease caused by mutations in the CTNS gene on chromosome 17p13, is expected to boost adoption of apheresis, thereby propelling growth of the market. For instance, in March 2020, AVROBIO, Inc., a clinical-stage gene therapy company, announced that a second patient in the AVR-RD-04 Phase 1/2 clinical trial in cystinosis has been enrolled and has completed apheresis.

However, several pharmaceutical companies have suspended screening, enrollment and apheresis in clinical studies. For instance, in March 2020, Bristol-Myers Squibb disclosed that the company has temporarily suspended screening, enrollment and apheresis in its cellular therapy clinical studies.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global apheresis equipment market include, Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd., Terumo BCT, Inc., Fenwal, Inc., Haemonetics Corp., Therakos, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, and HemaCare Corporation.

Global Apheresis Equipment Market: Key Developments

For instance, in April 2019, Asahi Kasei Bioprocess America, a subsidiary of Asahi Kasei Medical Co., Ltd. started Massachusetts Training Center, for customer training and product collaborations in virus filtration, bioprocess and fluid management

For instance, in February 2019, Terumo BCT started a new regional office in Nairobi to expand its presence in sub-Saharan Africa

Segmentation

By Equipment Type

Disposable Apheresis Kits

Apheresis Machines

By Technology Type

Centrifugation

Membrane Filtration

By Procedure Type

Photopheresis

Plasmapheresis

LDL Apheresis

Plateletpheresis

Leukapheresis

Erythrocytapheresis

Others (Lymphopheresis, lipidpheresis)

By Application

Renal disorders

Neurological disorders

Hematological disorders

Other disorders

By Region

North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East

Africa

