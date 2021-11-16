Animal Parasiticides Market to reach US$ 13,829.9 Million, Growth Opportunities 2021-2028

There are various forms of organisms that may be responsible for causing zoonotic diseases. Infection by these organisms may cause diverse clinical syndromes

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Overview

There are various forms of organisms that may be responsible for causing zoonotic diseases. Infection by these organisms may cause diverse clinical syndromes and may affect any part of the body. Some of them may give rise to atactic lesions, neurological disorders and cardiovascular disease.

Statistics:

The global animal parasiticides market is estimated to account for US$ 13,829.9 Mn in terms of value by the end of 2027.

Get Sample Report with Latest Covid19 Impact Analysis @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/9

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Drivers

Increasing production of chicken is expected to propel growth of the global animal parasiticides market over the forecast period. For instance, in the Philippines, the production of dressed chicken increased 40% during 2009-2018, as per the Philippine Statistics Authority.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Recent Developments

Major players operating in the global animal parasiticides market are focused on adopting M&A strategies to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in August 2020, Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., acquired the worldwide rights to VECOXAN (diclazuril), an oral suspension for the prevention of coccidiosis in calves and lambs, from Elanco Animal Health.

Major players in the market also focuses on adopting e-commerce to enhance their market share. For instance, MWI Animal Health offers VET ONE (Vetrimec), an injectable parasiticide for cattle & swine through various online platforms.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Restraints

Increasing concerns regarding adverse effects of parasiticides on the environment and recall of products is expected to limit growth of the global animal parasiticides market. For instance, in May 2019, Norbrook Laboratories Limited announced to recall veterinary products, including Noromectin Plus Injection – a parasiticide used for the treatment and control of internal and external parasites in cattle — to provide sterility assurance.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis:

Globally, as of 5:09pm CEST, 20 October 2021, there have been 241,411,380 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 4,912,112 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 19 October 2021, a total of 6,545,309,084 vaccine doses have been administered. Emergence of Covid-19 and bird flu has led to decline in the global poultry sector, which in turn is expected to limit demand for parasiticides. For instance, in January 2021, India recorded several cases of bird flu in major states.

Get PDF Brochure with Latest Insights @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-pdf/9

Key Takeaways:

The Endoparasiticides segment in the global animal parasiticides market was valued at US$ 5,343.6 Mn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 8,303.2 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. Increasing prevalence of zoonotic infections is expected to boost growth of the segment during the forecast period. For instance, an endemic zoonotic disease throughout Africa and the Middle East, accounts for an expenditure of US$ 427 million, annually, according to GALVmed, a not-for-profit livestock health product development and access partnership, Rift Valley Fever.

The Food producing animals segment held dominant position in the global animal parasiticides market in 2019, accounting for 69.4% share in terms of value, followed by companion animals, respectively.

North America is expected to witness significant growth in the global animal parasiticides market, owing to increasing number of pet pharmacies. For instance, in May 2019, Walmart announced to start 100 veterinary clinics and to launch its first online pet pharmacy. This is expected to increase animal healthcare expenditure in the U.S.

Market Trends

Major players operating in the global animal parasiticides market are focused on approval and launch of new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance. in November 2019, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Merck Animal Health’s BRAVECTO PLUS topical solution for cats for both external and internal parasite infestations.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Competitive Landscape

Major players operating in the global animal parasiticides market include, Bayer AG, Ceva Sante Animlae, Eli Lilly and Company, Merial (Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH), Merck & Co Inc., Perrigo Co. plc, Virbac SA, Vetoquinol S.A., and Zoetis Inc.

Global Animal Parasiticides Market: Key Developments

Major players operating in the global animal parasiticides market are focused on launching new products to expand their product portfolio. For instance, in 2019, Zoetis Inc. launched two new products to its parasiticide portfolio, Revolution Plus to protect cats against ticks, fleas and internal parasites; ProHeart 12 once yearly injection to prevent heartworm disease in dogs; and Simparica Trio (sarolaner/moxidectin/pyrantel) chewable tablets for the treatment of mixed external and internal parasitic infestations in dogs.

Purchase This Premium Report To Access Full Information @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/9

Contact:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837