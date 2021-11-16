Global Portable Dishwasher Market Registering At A CAGR Of 9.9% From 2021–2030, Business and Future Opportunity

Portable Dishwasher Market

According to a new report, Portable Dishwasher Market by Price-Range, End-Use, Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis & Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

Increase in innovation in home appliances is promoting people to replace their old model appliances with new smart appliances, which is anticipated to foster the growth of the global market.” — Roshan Deshmukh

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global portable dishwasher market size was valued at $4,594.3 million in 2020, and is projected to reach $9,829.1 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 9.9%. Continuous evolution and improvisation of product offerings facilitated by manufacturers have considerably contributed toward the overall growth of the market, in terms of value sales. The development of the kitchen appliances sector are the portable dishwasher market trends in the market.

In the recent past, the home appliances sector has been enduring with some influential trends, which has successfully gained the attention of the target customers. Improvised aesthetic trend is one of those influential factors that help drive the demand for home appliances such as portable dishwashers. Black turns out to be the most preferred color among the customers even when it comes to buying any kind of kitchen appliance. Taking this view into consideration, some of the key manufacturers in the global kitchen appliances market have been adopting several key product strategies. For instance, Whirlpool Corporation is one of the key players in the global portable dishwasher market that strategizes on coming up with majority of its appliances in black stainless with rich matte look, making it attractive and alluring for its customers.

Technological upgradation in appliances is majorly attracting consumers to buy and replace their old home appliances. Many appliance manufactures are upgrading products to stand apart from their competitors. Thus, dishwashers are now available with built-in and portable technologies, which is further anticipated to positively influence the global portable dishwasher market throughout the forecast period.

On the basis of end user, the commercial segment is estimated to reach $5,669.9 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.5%. This is attributed to the fact that development of the food services industry and expansion of food chain outlets are creating demand for dishwashers, microwave ovens, and vacuum cleaners in hospitality and food services industries, hospital & clinics, government & commercial complexes, and manufacturing industries.

By distribution channel, the e-commerce segment was valued at $561.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $1,318.7 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.0% from 2021 to 2030. This is attributed to easy accessibility offered by online platforms make them a popular medium for the purchase of white goods products. In addition, easy availability of information and demo provided about the appliances and the facility of home delivery foster the sale of portable dishwasher through the e-commerce segment.

The key players profiled in this report include Danby, Electrolux AB, Haier lnc., Havells India Limited, LG Electronics Inc., Midea Group, Panasonic Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., the Middleby Corporation, and Whirlpool Corp.

Region wise, Asia-Pacific was the major share contributor in the portable dishwasher market, followed by North America in 2020. .There is an increase in the adoption of smart kitchen appliances due to rise in trend of modular kitchen among consumers which has led the growth of the market. Increase in penetration of international brands in South Asian countries including China has been widening the product offerings of Asia Pacific.

Key findings of the study

○ Depending on end use, the commercial segment garnered the highest portable dishwasher market share of 59.8%.

○ By price range, the economy segment held the highest share, accounting for 57.5% of the global portable dishwasher industry.

○ Region wise, Asia-Pacific held the major share in the market, and is expected to remain dominant throughout the portable dishwasher market forecast period.



