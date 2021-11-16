Dental Laboratories Market to surpass US$ 55.8 Billion, Globally, by end of 2028, Says Coherent Market Insights (CMI)

/EIN News/ -- SEATTLE, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Coherent Market Insights, the global dental laboratories market is estimated to be valued at US$ 38.4 billion in 2021 and is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period (2021-2028).

Key Trends and Analysis of the Global Dental Laboratories Market:

The growing use of biomaterial in dental treatments is projected to spur the global dental laboratories market growth during the forecast period. For instance, in October 2018, according to Multidisciplinary Digital Publishing Institute, due to biomaterial’s outstanding mechanical characteristics, high corrosion resistance, and improved osteocompatibility biomaterials such as Titanium-Aluminum-Vanadium alloy (Ti–6Al–4V, UNS R56400) are extensively utilized in dental implants.

In addition, ongoing awareness programs to maintain oral health across the globe is anticipated to drive the global dental laboratories market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in November 2020, according American Dental Association (ADA), the projects for oral health awareness include the implementation of early childhood caries prevention initiative, the use of dental caries risk assessment to promote caries prevention, the incorporation of oral health prevention into primary care and other interdisciplinary settings, and the use of technology (e.g. teledentistry) to promote innovative early childhood oral health promotion and/or prevention practices.

Key Market Takeaways:

The global dental laboratories market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period, owing to rapid technological advances in the dental implants. For instance, in December 2020, according to Minnesota Oral & Facial Surgery, dental practitioners have been able to produce dental implants that do not induce bone loss due to advances in computer-aided design and manufacturing. The new technique such as computer-aided design (CAD) and computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) allows for the creation of identical duplicates of missing teeth that may be instantly implanted in the mouth.

Among product, restorative segment is expected to witness highest growth in the global dental laboratories market over the forecast period, owing to technological advancements in areas such as intraoral imaging, digital radiography, caries diagnosis, and CAD/CAM implant dentistry resulted in enhancement in the restoration accuracy. For instance, April 2019, 3M Filtek Universal Restorative provides a streamlined shading system for the easy installation of attractive and long-lasting direct restorations. Also, 3M introduced a new universal composite that offers a modernized technique to both anterior and posterior restorations.

Based on equipment, milling equipment segment is expected to exhibit highest growth rate in the global dental laboratories market over the forecast period. Milling operations is the process of machining surface with several revolving cutting edges. Moreover, according to the digital dental information, the milling device creates the required shape.

On the basis of region, Asia Pacific is expected to expand at fastest CAGR in the global dental laboratories market over the forecast period, owing to due to the lower cost of dental laboratory work, growing dental tourism, and improving awareness regarding oral health in the region. For instance, in April 2019, according to ResearchGate, medical tourism has seen a migration of individuals from developed to underdeveloped nations as technology and medical facilities have improved. Countries such as India, South Africa, Hungary, Thailand, and Turkey have developed as medical tourism hotspots, medical services are increasingly included in travel packages.

Competitive Landscape:

Key players operating in the global dental laboratories market include Envista Holdings Corporation, Dentsply Sirona, A-dec Inc., Straumann AG, Zimmer Biomet, GC Corporation, Ultradent Products Inc., Biohorizons Implants System, Inc., Biolase Technology, Inc., Dentatus Ab, Dentsply International, Inc., Gendex Ltd, Roland, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., Planmeca, Septodont Holding, and Voco Gmbh.

Market Segmentation:

Global Dental Laboratories Market, By Product :

Restorative Implant Oral Care Orthodontic Endodontic Others



Global Dental Laboratories Market, By Equipment:

Milling Equipment Dental Scanners Furnaces Articulators Dental Lasers Others



Global Dental Laboratories Market, By Region: North America By Country U.S. Canada Latin America By Country Brazil Mexico Argentina Rest of Latin America Europe By Country Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Russia Rest of Europe Asia Pacific By Country China India Japan Australia South Korea ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific Middle East By Country GCC Israel Rest of Middle East Africa By Country/Region South Africa Central Africa North Africa



