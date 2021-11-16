Current & Future Scope for PP Jumbo Bags Market by Forecast to 2021 to 2027 with Covid-19 Impact Analysis

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PP Jumbo Bags Market Continues To Grow Owing To Increased Demand from End-Use Industries for A Biodegradable Alternative to Traditional Plastic Bags for Convenient Packaging and Transport of Goods

PP jumbo bags are made of polypropylene, which is thickly woven and are used to store and transport industrial products, building and construction products, fertilizers, pharmaceuticals, chemical, food, and agriculture products. The capacity of these bags ranges from 200kg to 2000 kg. However, some specially customized bags can hold over 2000 kg. PP jumbo bags are used in end-user industries such as agriculture, building and construction, and mining. One variance of these bags is four-side panel PP jumbo bags, which are created by sewing four individual pieces in a square-shaped form. These bags have an anti-static fabric that can be used to carry high flammable goods. These bags are easy to accumulate hence are easier to store and transport. Four-sided panel PP jumbo bags are mainly used in fertilizers, chemicals, and food industries.

Market Dynamics

Main factors influencing growth of the market are increasing demand for convenient packaging and biodegradable variety to plastic. PP jumbo bags are easier to handle and transport, and this is fueling the demand for these bags in the market. The demand is mainly arising from industries such as chemical, food, agriculture, and fertilizer. Moreover owing to the properties such as UV stability, good electric insulation, less shipping cost, and excellent tensile strength the popularity of these bags is increasing. The best feature of the PP jumbo bags is that they are biodegradable, which means the consumer does not feel guilty in harming the environment. These bags can be recycled and repurposed in applications such as auto parts, cables, and trays. The bags can also be reused after proper inspection and cleaning. These factors are enhancing the consumer demand for these bags.

Even though the PP jumbo bags market has no such restraining factor, however, the COVID-19 scenario is having a marginal impact on the market. The market is estimated to witness some challenges, owing to stringent lockdown measures on all the industrial sectors.

This market is distributed in five regions that include North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa, and Latin America. Among these, Asia Pacific is expected to hold a bigger share of the market, owing to favorable growth of end-use sectors such as food, agriculture, and chemicals in this region. For instance, according to a report by the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, the Indian chemical industry budget for the financial year 2020 was around US$ 29 million.

Competitive Analysis

Major players operating in the PP jumbo bags market include GLOBAL-PAK, Inc., Berry Global Group, Inc., Conitex Sonoco, Halsted Corporation, Material Motion, Inc., Intertape Polymer Group, Sackmaker J&HM Dickson Ltd., Mondi Group, Jumbo Bag Ltd., and Taihua Group.

In September 2020, Global-Pak developed a new facility in Lisbon, Ohio to meet the immediate demand for PP jumbo plastic bags from the U.S.

