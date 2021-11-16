$193.4 Bn, Workplace Services Market (by 2028) Growth Forecast at 10.6% CAGR During 2021 to 2028

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Workplace Services Market was valued at US$ 88.0 billion in 2020 and it is projected to reach US$ 193.4 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 10.6% from 2021 to 2028.

Market Size Value in - US$ 88.0 Billion in 2020

Market Size Value by - US$ 193.4 Billion by 2028

Growth rate - CAGR of 10.6% from 2021-2028

Forecast Period - 2021-2028

Base Year - 2021

No. of Pages - 152

No. Tables - 83

No. of Charts & Figures - 86

Historical data available - Yes

Segments covered - Service Type , and Vertical , Geography

Regional scope - North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America; MEA

Country scope - US, UK, Canada, Germany, France, Italy, Australia, Russia, China, Japan, South Korea, Saudi Arabia, Brazil, Argentina

Report coverage - Revenue forecast, company ranking, competitive landscape, growth factors, and trends

The consumer goods & retail sector, which offers a huge platform for consumers, is increasing at an unprecedented rate across the world. The sector helps numerous businesses reach easily to customers, and hence, necessary exposure to business is achieved. The sector is one of the mature industries in the US, where consumers are highly inclined toward online shopping. As per the Census Bureau of the Department of Commerce, the US retail e-commerce sales were US$ 160.3 billion for the first quarter of 2020, an increase of 2.4% from the fourth quarter of 2019. The industry is also popular among consumers of all ages in developing APAC countries, such as India and China. Surging consumer goods & retail industry is demanding workplace services.

Retailers across the world work in challenging times under constant pressure to evolve and to keep pace with growing customer expectation. Whether it is devices, people, or applications, connectivity offers workplace transformation, which allows colleagues and in-store teams to advance within their role and offer an improved retail customer experience. The need for a connected workforce is propelling with the mounting digital workplace services, which helps teams to connect, communicate, and collaborate.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Workplace Services Market

The COVID-19 pandemic has shaken several industries. The tremendous growth in the spread of the virus has urged governments worldwide to impose strict restrictions on the movement of vehicles and humans. Due to travel bans, mass lockdowns, and business shutdowns, the pandemic is adversely affecting economies and countless industries in various countries. The workplace services market vendors continued their operations remotely to offer the best services to their end users. Even in the pandemic, several market players continued to be well-positioned to support their end users through the crisis. The COVID-19 pandemic has propelled businesses to boost their digital transformations, which results in the eradication of traditional barriers to progress. Companies continue to help their end users by engaging virtually, modernizing and migrating applications to the cloud, allowing a remote workforce, and focusing on cybersecurity and IT resiliency.

Technology offers numerous advantages for business. An exponential growth in applications, devices, and networks is creating positive impact in the working culture. Safer work environments, hybrid workplace, additional cybersecurity, and globally dispersed workforce are some of the aspects contributing toward the concept of modern workplace, and thereby influencing the growth of workplace services. Therefore, the well-established IT infrastructure and small & medium and large enterprises across all the regions are demanding workplace services. Enterprises of all sizes are anticipated to invest in innovative and latest technologies to operate their business effectively. Enterprises across the world are using workplace services to boost their businesses and optimize their business efforts to ensure the lowest possible investment requirements in various processes.

Growing Significance of Enterprise Mobility

Enterprise mobility is a wide term that includes mobile virtualization, mobile device management, and mobile virtualization that drive productivity, enhance services, and improve user experience. The enterprise mobility industry has developed immensely since enterprises seek services that can handle all features of mobile security, ranging from device and software to data protection. In today’s time, the demand for enterprise mobility in the workforce is at the peak, especially due to the COVID-19 outbreak, which is compelling the remote working concept. Growing adoption of enterprise mobility allows businesses to control, update, and even wipe data off of devices from a distance. Enterprise mobility enables employees to safely access sensitive enterprise data without deploying applications/software on their devices. Thus, all of these advantages are propelling the demand for workplace services among all the verticals across the world.

