Global Cold Plasma Implant Treatment Devices Market to Reach $72.56 Million By 2030: Allied Market Research

During the Covid-19 pandemic, manufacturers of cold plasma implant treatment devices faced supply chain disruptions, which in turn, impacted the manufacturing activities. Moreover, the demand for these devices reduced considerably from dental clinics and hospitals.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global Cold Plasma Implant Treatment Devices Market generated $19.05 million in 2020, and is expected to reach $72.56 million by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 14.7% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers a detailed analysis of changing market trends, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional landscape, and competitive scenario.

Technological advancements, rise in orthopedic conditions, surge in dental caries, improved antimicrobial efficacy, and prevention of cross-contamination drive the growth of the global cold plasma implant treatment devices market. However, high cost and lack of skilled professionals hinder the market growth. On the other hand, increase in awareness regarding implant treatment devices and untapped potential in emerging countries create new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

During the Covid-19 pandemic, manufacturers of cold plasma implant treatment devices faced supply chain disruptions, which in turn, impacted the manufacturing activities. Moreover, the demand for these devices reduced considerably from dental clinics and hospitals.

Many dental clinics were closed to avoid possibility of cross-contamination. Moreover, non-emergency surgeries were postponed in the hospitals to focus resources on Covid-infected patients. So, orthopedic and dental elective procedures were postponed in many cases.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global cold plasma implant treatment devices market based on application, type, end user, and region.

Based on type, the commercial systems segment accounted for the highest share in 2020, contributing to around four-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the handheld devices segment is expected to manifest the largest CAGR of 16.5% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on end user, the medical device companies segment held the largest share in 2020, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the total share of the global cold plasma implant treatment devices market, and is projected to continue its dominance during the forecast period. However, the hospitals and clinics segment is expected to portray the highest CAGR of 16.0% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America contributed to the highest share in 2020, accounting for nearly half of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 17.2% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global cold plasma implant treatment devices market analyzed in the research include AdtecRF, Europlasma NV, AFS Entwicklungs+Vertriebs GMBH, Plasmawise, Plasmaone Medical Systems, Novaplasma, Relyon Plasma GMBH, Tantec A/S, Nordson Corporation, and Terraplasma GMBH.

