With +8.8% CAGR, IoT Based Agriculture Market Size Will Reach to USD 18.7 Billion by 2026: Facts & Factors

[219+ Pages Research Study] According to market research report published by Facts and Factors, the demand analysis of global Agriculture IoT Market size & share revenue is expected to grow from USD 11.9 Billion in 2020 to reach USD 18.7 Billion by 2026, at 8.8% annual CAGR during 2021-2026. The top market companies profiles included in report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, AKVA Group, Topcon Positioning Systems, Agjunction, Allflex, Ponsse, and Others.

What is IoT farming?? Report Overview & Coverage:

IoT is often described as the interconnectivity measures that are often employed in order to connect a wider range of similarly functioning devices by means of the internet in order to increase productivity and efficiency-based measures. IoT-based agricultural products have the added capability to integrate farming equipment for a variety of functions that include increasing operational efficiency, maximizing yields, and minimizing wastage of energy. Furthermore, they provide real-time data analytics for yield and wastage of crops based on current deployment means and offer advancements of control platforms.

Industry Major Market Players

Deere & Company

Trimble Inc.

Raven Industries

AKVA Group

Topcon Positioning Systems

Agjunction

Allflex

Ponsse

Komatsu Forest AB

InnovaSea Systems

TeeJet Technologies

DICKEY-john

AG Leader Technology

DJI

AgEagle

Afimilk

PrecisionHawk

Hexagon Agriculture

Farmers Edge

The Climate Corporation

CropX

Market Growth Drivers

The global agriculture IoT market is expected to be occupied by a variety of contributing factors that attribute to the integration of IoT-based solutions and AI tools by farmers and growers coupled with an increased focus on livestock monitoring and early disease detection to name a few. Additionally, the rising focus of increased production for fresh produce and increasing population is expected to increase the growth of the global agriculture IoT market to a higher boundary during the forecast period. Moreover, the surging adoption of aquaculture monitoring and feed optimization devices by cultivators in developing countries and the increased rate of losing cultivatable land is expected to increase the footprint of the global agriculture IoT market during the forecast period.

The global agriculture IoT market is expected to be driven by factors such as the integration of advanced technologies such as guidance systems and variable rate technology, and remote sensing coupled with increased flow of data within the sector to name a few. Additionally, factors associated with increased profit margins with carefully implemented agricultural IoT farming systems coupled with rising demands for minimizing cultivating resources are expected to fuel the growth of the global agriculture IoT market during the forecast period. However, increased cost of implementation, low consumer awareness, and lack of a skilled workforce are expected to decrease the market share for the global agriculture IoT market during the forecast period.

Global Agriculture IoT Market: Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size 2020 Value USD 11.9 Billion Market Forecast for 2026 USD 18.7 Billion Expected CAGR Growth CAGR 8.8% from 2021-2026 Base Year 2020 Forecast Year 2021-2026 Top Market Players Deere & Company, Trimble, Inc., Raven Industries, AKVA Group, Topcon Positioning Systems, Agjunction, Allflex, Ponsse, and Others Segments Covered Farm Size, Planning Stage, Applications, and Region Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa Pricing Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options

Market Segmentation

On the basis of farm size, the global agriculture IoT market is divided into large, mid-sized, and small farms. The segment pertaining to small farms is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR during the advent of the forecast owing to a higher possibility of small farms adopting automation and other advanced technologies owing to reduced equipment costs coupled with increased investment returns to name a few. On the basis of the planning stage, the global agriculture IoT market can be broken down into pre-production planning, production planning, and post-production planning. The post-planning stage segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR growth during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising adoption of agricultural IoT equipment between small and medium-sized farms coupled with an increasing number of logistical challenges to name a few. On the basis of application, the global agriculture IoT market is fragmented into precision farming, precision livestock, precision aquaculture, precision forestry, precision greenhouses, and others. The segment pertaining to precision aquaculture is expected to witness the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the rising demand for real-time monitoring of fish-based movement coupled with rising government IT support to name a few.

Regional Dominance:

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness the fastest growing CAGR and the largest market share during the advent of the forecast owing to the presence of emerging economies highly dependent on agricultural prowess coupled with increasing populous regions such as India and China to name a few. Additionally, the rising availability of arable land coupled with increased support of government policies aimed at making agriculture the focal point is further expected to increase the footprint of the agriculture IoT market during the forecast period. Moreover, the integration of remote sensing technology and satellite imaging measures is expected to fuel the growth of the agriculture IoT market during the forecast period. Increased penetration of smartphones among farmers in the region coupled with rising connectivity measures are expected to increase the consumer base for the agriculture IoT market during the forecast period.

The global Agriculture IoT Market is segmented as follows:

Global Agriculture IoT Market: By Farm Size Segment Analysis

Large

Mid-Sized

Small Farms

Global Agriculture IoT Market: By Planning Stage Segment Analysis

Pre-Production Planning

Production Planning

Post-Production Planning

Global Agriculture IoT Market: By Application Segment Analysis

Precision Farming

Precision Livestock

Precision Aquaculture

Precision Forestry

Precision Greenhouses

Others

