Textile Chemicals Market Will Reflect Significant Growth Prospects of US$ 32.0 Billion during 2021-2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global textile chemicals market was estimated to be valued more than US$ 24.5 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027).

Textile is a flexible material which is formed by various processes, such as knitting, weaving, crocheting, or felting. Textile materials are broadly used to production of a wide range of finished goods, such as kitchen, transportation, bedding, upholstery, construction, medical, protective equipment, apparel, handbags, and other clothing accessories.

Opportunities

Textile dyeing that is environmentally friendly and sustainable is being introduced by major textile chemical manufacturers. Non-aqueous dyeing of cotton textiles, for example, is being used to reduce water usage because it only requires a small amount of water and is easily absorbed by cotton textiles. In the textile chemical business, this approach is one of the long-term options. As a result, the market for textile chemicals is growing as more people adopt such a sustainable alternative.

Trends:

One of the market's significant trends is the development of new technology for textile treatment by prominent producers. For example, at the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) International Conference in February 2018, The Dow Chemical Company introduced ECOFAST Pure, a sustainable textile treatment. This ground-breaking approach allows for more vibrant colours on natural materials while also improving resource efficiency during the dyeing process.

Competitive Section

Key players are operating in the global textile chemicals market are The DyStar Group, Lonsen, The Lubrizol Corporation, The Dow Chemical Company, Kiri Industries, Huntsman Corporation, BASF SE, Archroma, Omnova Solutions Inc., Solvay SA, Bayer MaterialScience

Global Textile Chemical Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

The global spread of (Covid-19) Pandemic has resulted in lockdown measures, and cease in economic activities which has severely impacted the manufacturing sector. In addition to this, inadequate supply of raw materials will lead to rapid price fluctuation. Disruptions in supply of raw materials owing to the logistics industry being significantly impacted due to lockdown amid COVID-19 is expected to hinder the growth of the global technical textiles market till the period of 2021.

Few Recent Developments

In February 2018, The Dow Chemical Company launched ECOFAST Pure sustainable textile treatment at the American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists (AATCC) International Conference. This breakthrough technology allows unique, brighter colors on natural textiles and significantly enhances resource efficiency during the dyeing process.

In January 2020, DOMO Chemicals acquired Solvay’s Performance Polyamides Business in Europe. This business includes Engineering Plastics operations in France and Poland; High-Performance Fibers in France; Polymer and Intermediate operations in France, Spain, and Poland.

