Pipeline Medical offers free COVID tests across Evergreen Unified School District in San Jose, California

Pipeline Medical offers free COVID tests across Evergreen Unified School District in San Jose, CaliforniaSAN JOSE, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Pipeline Medical is helping administer COVID tests to students, teachers, and faculty members at no cost to schools across California.
In an effort to promote safety in the community while adhering to testing mandates, Pipeline Medical is helping to administer COVID tests to students, teachers, and faculty members to major school districts (and counting) across California. The zero- cost testing is currently ongoing at Evergreen Unified School District in San Jose, California.
The tests are free for students, teachers, and faculty. The state and federal government have allocated funding to support school testing with initiatives such as Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief II (American rescue plan) and more.
Testing is ongoing at the following schools within the Evergreen USD:
Cadwallader Elementary
Carolyn Clark Elementary
Cedar Grove Elementary
Chaboya Middle School
Evergreen Elementary
Holly Oak Elementary
James F. Smith Elementary
Katherine Smith Elementary
LeyVa Middle School/ Bulldog Tech
Millbrook Elementary
Montgomery Elementary
Norwood Creek Elementary
O.B. Whalely Elementary
Quimby Oak Middle School/ Lobo School of Innovation
Silver Oak Elementary
Tom Matsumoto Elementary
In a State Public Health Officer Order released in August 2021, the California Department of Public Health states that "asymptomatic unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated workers are required to undergo diagnostic screening testing."
Workers may be tested with either antigen or molecular tests to satisfy this requirement, but unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated workers must be tested at least once weekly with either PCR testing or antigen testing.
The free COVID-19 testing began at Monterey Peninsula Unified School District (MPUSD) as part of an initiative of Pipeline Medical and Heal 360 Clinic and has since expanded into other districts within the state. Being amid one of the largest school districts in the state of California, the MPUSD is the among the first to run a program of this magnitude in the country. In a mission to safely help reopen and stay compliant, Pipeline Medical and Heal 360 are offering COVID Rapid Antigen and PCR tests weekly. Testing at Evergreen Unified School District in San Jose, California is available from 7am – 4pm.
Pipeline currently has closed contracts with three other districts in California as well, including the Santa Maria Bonita Unified School District, the Monterey Peninsula Unified School District, and the Tracy Unified School District.
With daily COVID testing in over 100 locations, Pipeline is committed to promoting safety in the community, while adhering to testing mandates. All equipment, medical staff, and supplies are provided.
With Rapid Antigen test results available in as quick at 10 minutes, Pipeline is dedicated to getting students, staff, and other faculty working safely and efficiently. The benefit to schools is the offering of various types of testing, from Rapid COVID-19 testing to PCR confirmation, antibody testing, as well as COVID vaccines, Influenza, strep tests, and telemedicine services. Pipeline Medical estimates that approximately 200-300 Rapid Antigen Tests, PCR tests, and antibody tests will be administered daily as they travel from school to school.
Pipeline Medical complies with state mandates so that school resources can focus on student care and education. While the White House's initiative of the CARES Act makes it more streamlined for schools to receive funding for tests (eliminating their cost out of pocket), they are still difficult to maneuver, coordinate and manage. This is where Pipeline Medical comes in. "We had orders for tests, but we also found out that school districts were struggling with performing the tests themselves - using up resources and time that would be better suited elsewhere. And that's when we realized, we needed to facilitate the testing, as well," says Zachary Ducharme, CEO of Pipeline Medical.
