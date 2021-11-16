GCC Air Purifier Market Overview - Key Futuristic Trends and Competitive Landscape 2027 | Sharp Corp., LG, Samsung

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- An air purifier is a specialised equipment for improving indoor air quality by removing unclean particles from the air in a closed area. In industrial, air purifiers can be used as a simple filter to remove unclean particles from the air before it is processed. Indeed, it has been utilised to filter and clean a wide range of water sources as well as other damp settings. Because of the increased number of occurrences of respiratory ailments, an air purifier has become a need. The need for air purifiers is expected to increase as air pollution rises and dry weather becomes more common. According to the Annals of Saudi Medicine, lung cancer is responsible for roughly 25.6 percent of male deaths in Saudi Arabia, with 6.4 men per 100,000 suffering from the disease. Because of the growing prevalence of lung cancer and other respiratory disorders such as chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD) and asthma, the need for air purifiers has skyrocketed. As a result, these factors have the potential to accelerate the expansion of the GCC air purifier market.

Ozone generators are commonly employed to counteract the effects of the sun's harmful UV radiation. These units are frequently installed in areas where people spend a lot of time, such as the kitchen and the bathroom. Ozone generators release ozone into the air, which destroys bacteria and mould. To prevent air pollution, these machines are commonly seen in hospitals as well as in homes. The residential sector has grown considerably in the GCC region throughout the years. Due to the region's expanding population, regulatory organisations are concentrating on developing residential infrastructure. In addition, rising disposable income and the real estate industry are expected to stimulate demand for air purifiers. As a result, these factors may help the GCC air purifier market flourish. Philips unveiled their latest new generation of air purifiers, the New Urban Living Series, in October 2020.

That being said, air purifiers incur high installment and maintenance costs, which could potentially impede growth of the market. Besides, there is a lack of awareness regarding the disease caused by indoor containment such as asthma, which could limit growth of the GCC air purifier market. Furthermore, consumers in the GCC region do not consider air purifiers as a necessity and are unaware of their benefits, which could hinder the market growth. One of the emerging trends in the market is growing adoption of high-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filters. HEPA filters are highly advanced and efficient in terms of cleaning the indoor air by trapping dust, pollen, and bio-contaminants.

Key companies covered as a part of this study includes Sharp Corp., LG, Samsung, Hitachi, and Panasonic

