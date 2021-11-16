Global Fatty Acid Ester Market Is Expected to Reach USD 3.17 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Fatty Acid Ester Market by Type (Fatty Acid Methyl Esters, Polyol Esters, Sorbitan Esters, Sucrose Esters and Other), Application (Synthetic Lubricant, Pharmaceuticals, Personal Care Products, Food and Others), Region, Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast 2021 to 2028

/EIN News/ -- Newark, NJ, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global Fatty Acid Ester market is expected to grow from USD 2.01 billion in 2020 to USD 3.17 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.01% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Fatty acid esters (FAEs) are a kind of ester that outcome from the mixture of a fatty acid with an alcohol. When the alcohol constituent is glycerol, the fatty acid esters produced can be monoglycerides, diglycerides, or triglycerides. Dietary fats are chemically triglycerides The fatty acid esters are manufactured by dehydrating fatty acids and alkyl alcohol and consume a conditioning effect of relaxing the skin to create a smoothing feeling. fatty acid esters are also added to cosmetics to soften high-polarity active ingredients and UV absorbers. Esters of straight-chain fatty acids and lower alcohols are effective for dissolving a little soluble ingredient for oils with a light touch during application. Dihydraulic acid esters, esters with two ester groups such as tripropylene glycol dineopenntanoate, have an extremely high polarity and are especially effective for dissolving substances such as UV absorbers.

With the outbreak of a global pandemic, many have faced salary cuts and job losses. Covid-19 has become a threat to the entire world’s economy and has negatively impacted all kinds of markets, including the fatty acid ester market. The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has obstructed almost all the industries worldwide including personal care products market. Increasing demand for personal care products owing to growth of health and hygiene consciousness helps the growth of the fatty acid ester market internationally.

Key players operating in the global fatty acid ester market include DuPont de, , CREMER OLEO GmbH & Co. KG, AkzoNobel NV, P&G Chemicals, Wilmar International Ltd, Stepan, Evonik Industries, Gattefoss, INOLEX Inc., Cargill, A&A Fratelli Parodi SpA, KLK OLEO Nemours Inc., SASOL, Croda International PLC, Shell chemicals among others. To gain a significant market share in the global fatty acid ester market, the key players are now focusing on adopting strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Shell chemicals and Evonik Industries are some of the biggest players in fatty acid ester in the global market.

Fatty acid methyl ester dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.6% in the year 2020

Based on type, the global market has been segmented into polyol esters, sorbitan esters, sucrose esters, others. Fatty acid methyl esters dominated the market and held the largest market share of 33.6% in the year 2020. Fatty acid methyl esters are the type of fatty acid ester derived by transesterification of fats with methanol. It is used to manufacture detergents and biodiesel. The main reason for fatty acid methyl ester uses in biodiesel instead of free fatty acids is to correct any corrosion that free fatty acids cause to the metal engine.

Personal care products dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.45% in the year 2020

Based on Application, the fatty acid ester market has been divided into synthetic lubricant, pharmaceuticals, personal care products, food, others. Personal care products dominated the market and held the largest market share of 38.45% in the year 2020. The personal care products segment held the majority share due to high consumption of fatty acid ester in personal and cosmetic products and social media influence which is creating a growth for personal care products in the market.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Fatty Acid Ester Market

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the global fatty acid ester market has been classified into North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and Middle East and Africa. The North America region accounted for the major market share of 38.15% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. Due to rising focus on cosmetics and beauty products owing to social media influence. Cosmetic product manufactures using natural ingredients and rising health concerns in the region is driving the market for North America, the Asia Pacific region accounted for the highest growth rate of 5.4% in the year 2020 and is anticipated to grow throughout the projected period. Because of the strong consumption of cosmetics and personal care products in the region, North America is estimated to lead the sector, followed by Asia Pacific. The market report covers all major countries including U.S., China, Canada, India, Germany, Japan, France, Indonesia, Brazil, U.K., Russia, Italy, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Thailand, Philippines, Malaysia, Vietnam, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, U.A.E, etc.

