Men’s Underwear Market To Surpass US$ 16.5 Billion By 2027 | Hanesbrands Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation,

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global men’s underwear market was estimated to be valued more than US$ 10.5 billion in terms of revenue in 2019 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 5.8% during the forecast period (2020 to 2027)

Men's underwear is clothing worn adjacent to the skin to keep the private area dry and sanitary. They are basically personal clothing that gives the body correct forms. Polyester, cotton, rayon, nylon, and silk are some of the raw materials used to make men's underwear. It is critical to preserve hygiene and comfort by giving the private the right shapes.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/1442

Key players are operating in the global men’s underwear market are Hanesbrands Inc., Phillips-Van Heusen Corporation, Ralph Lauren Corporation, Jockey International Inc., American eagle outfitters Inc., Iconix Brand Group Inc., J.C. Penney Corporation, Inc., and Berkshire Hathaway Inc.

Market Opportunities

The market for men's underwear is likely to benefit from increased fashion consciousness among customers and rising demand for sports clothing. Over the projected period, expansion in the apparel industry across Latin America, as well as increased consumer expenditure on luxury and stylish goods, are expected to boost the market for men's underwear. Over the forecast period, an increasing number of sporting events in the UAE area is predicted to fuel market expansion.

Market Trends

Men's growing desire for boxers is projected to be a prominent industry trend. According to a study conducted by Coherent Market Insights, 33 percent of European males choose Boxers to briefs and thongs. Furthermore, sales of men's boxer underwear have climbed by 28 percent in the last five years, according to Sefridges, a department store in the United Kingdom. As a result, over the forecast period, increased demand for boxers among males is expected to drive market growth.

Global Men’s underwear Market - Impact of Coronavirus (Covid-19) Pandemic

Major players functioning in the market are adopting new strategies in order to mitigate the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic. Producers are opting out of the retail sector across the globe and encouraging their customers for adopting online channel. This scenario is expected to fuel the growth of the ecommerce channel in fashion clothing and apparel industry across the globe.

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/1442

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702