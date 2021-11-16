Fine Hydrate Market Poised to Grow at Highest Revenue Till 2027 | Top Vendors Nabaltec AG, Huber Engineered Materials

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global fine hydrate market was estimated to be valued more than US$ 300 million in terms of revenue in 2018 and is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period (2019 to 2027)

Fine hydrate is a kind of silicon dioxide with a changeable water content in its chemical composition. When fine hydrate is dissolved in water, it is known as silicic acid. It may be found naturally as opal and has been mined as a gemstone for ages. Fine hydrate is used in the production of a variety of products, including toothpaste, paints, and varnishes, as well as beer.

Competitive Section

Key players operating in the global fine hydrate market are Nabaltec AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Hindalco Industries Limited, Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd., Alumina Castables & Chemicals Private Limited, Aluminum Corporation of China Limited (CHALCO), JINAN CHENXU CHEMICAL CO., LTD., and Henan Kingway Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Market Trends

Growing demand for engineering plastics in various sectors is projected to propel the market growth of fine hydrate. Rising application of engineering plastics across electronics, transportation, and the automobile industry is projected to augment the growth of fine hydrate market. Hence, rising demand for engineering plastic will favor market growth over the forecast timeframe.

Market Opportunities

Over the forecast period, the growing use of fine hydrate in the production of cable and wire products is expected to provide several potential prospects for the fine hydrate market. The market is predicted to rise due to increased production of electronic goods, particularly in China and India.

Regulations

North America

The voluntary standard governing the use of flame retardant chemicals in electronics in the US, known as UL-94, is met by adding the chemicals not only to internal components but also to plastic outer casings, including those of TVs

In North America, various BSEF ( Bromine Science and Environmental Forum) members cooperating with the U.S. EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) phased out the production of few bromine-based flame retardants in 2000s, which were reported to have harmful effects on the environment and also on the health of animals and human beings

Key features of the study:

This report provides in-depth analysis of global fine hydrate market size (US$ Million and Kilo Tons), and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR %) for the forecast period (2019 – 2027), considering 2018 as the base year

It elucidates potential revenue opportunity across different segments and explains attractive investment proposition matrix for this market

This study also provides key insights into market drivers, restraints, opportunities, new product launches or approval, regional outlook, and competitive strategies adopted by the leading players

