TRK Inhibitors Drug Therapy Market Clinical Trials Sales forecast Report 2026

Receptor tyrosine kinases (RTK) are the subclass of tyrosine kinases which have role in mediating cell-to-cell communication and controlling a wide range of complex biological functions, including cell growth, differentiation, and metabolism. Continuous research activities have recently revealed that mutations or alterations in the tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) are responsible for the development of cancer. In addition, the activation of TRK pathway triggers a cascade of signaling pathways including mitogen activate protein kinase (MAPK), P13K, and PLCy which have pivotal role in the cell proliferation, differentiation, survival, and angiogenesis. Therefore, targeting these fusions has emerged out to be potential cancer treatment.

Vitrakvi (Larlotrectinib) developed by Loxo Oncology is the first approved TRK inhibitor. The drug is selective inhibitor of tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) which has been approved for the treatment of adult and pediatric patients with solid tumors that have a neurotrophic receptor tyrosine kinase (NTRK) gene fusion without a known acquired resistance mutation, are metastatic or where surgical resection is likely to result in severe morbidity and have no satisfactory alternative treatments or that have progressed following treatment. The drug has been approved in more than 40 countries, including countries of the European Union (EU), the UK and other markets around the world.

Following this, Rozlytrek has also gained approval for the treatment of NTRK positive solid tumors as well as for the treatment of adults with ROS1-positive, metastatic non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC). In short span of time, the entrance of TRK inhibitors have shown high adoption rates in global market which is mainly attributed to their enhanced efficacy of the drugs as well as its potential to overcome the limitations of conventional cancer therapies. Moreover, there will no competition from generic drugs during the forecast period, which further boost their sales at a global level, thus driving the growth of market.

The global TRK inhibitor market is mainly restricted the high cost of therapy, lack of biomarkers, and the increasing investment in research and development sector. The high cost of the therapy is generally unaffordable to majority of patients, thus restraining the growth of the market. However, rising government and public sector initiatives has led to the development of favorable reimbursement policies, such as Vitrakvi co-pay program and Rozlytrek co-pay program has significantly lowered the cost of therapy, thus enhancing their uptake in market.

The robust sales of the drug has surged other pharmaceutical companies and research institutions to actively indulge in research and development in this field. The major key players in market have entered into collaboration or partnerships to share risks and rewards as well as offer opportunity to utilize each other novel technologies. For instance in May, 2021 AUM Biosciences have entered into strategic collaboration with Handok Inc. and CMG Pharmaceutical for the worldwide (excluding Korea) development, commercialization, and manufacturing rights of CHC2014, which is highly specific and efficacious pan-TRK inhibitor. The pipeline of TRK inhibitors is highly crowded and several drugs are expected to enter the market during the forecast period, thus boosting the growth of market.

As per report findings, the global TRK inhibitor market will surpass US$ 2 Billion by 2026. This is mainly attributed to increase in geriatric population which has high risk of developing cancer. Moreover, rising collaboration between pharmaceutical companies will also boost the research and development sector which will also aid in boost the growth of global TRK market. The major companies in global TRK inhibitor market are Novartis, Loxo Oncology, Roche, Aum Biosciences, Turning Point Therapeutics, InnoCare, and others.

Contact: Neeraj Chawla Research Head neeraj@kuickresearch.com +91-9810410366