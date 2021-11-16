Agriculture and Farm Machinery Market worth USD 342.8 Bn by 2027, registering a CAGR of 8.8%

Mentioned Company profiles : CNH Global NV, Yamabiko Corporation, Deere and Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CLAAS KGaA mbH and more” — Coherent Market Insights

The global Agriculture and Farm Machinery market study provides an overview of the global Agriculture and Farm Machinery market. This section illuminates the primary impact-rendering factors and restrictions limiting expansion. The research also discusses the role of various sectors in the expansion, including small-scale and large-scale operations. Furthermore, industry specialists have presented current trends and prospects that are expected to boost growth in the next years.

The global agriculture and farm machinery market was valued at US$ 174.6 Bn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 342.8 Bn by 2027 at a CAGR of 8.8% between 2020 and 2027.

This research also includes data on regional classification and its impact on worldwide Agriculture and Farm Machinery market demands.

Major Key players in this Market:

CNH Global NV, Yamabiko Corporation, Deere and Company, Mahindra & Mahindra Limited, CLAAS KGaA mbH, Same Deutz-Fahr, Bucher Industries AG, AGCO Corporation, Iseki & Co., Ltd., J.C. Bamford Excavators Limited (JCB), Kubota Corporation, and Alamo Group, Inc.

Segmental Analysis

Product and application segments have been included in the study. The researchers supplied revenue prediction numbers for the period 2021-2027 in the segmental study, depending on type and application. They also talked about each segment's growth rate and potential from 2021 to 2027.

By Product Type

Farm Tractors

Harvesting Machinery

Plowing and Harvesting Machinery

Planting and Fertilizing Machinery

Haying Machinery

Other Agriculture Machinery

Parts and Attachment

Regional Analysis

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central and South America, as well as the Middle East and Africa, are among the major regions investigated in the research report. The experts in this section of the research have looked into a number of sectors that are contributing to the development and could provide manufacturers with profitable growth opportunities in the coming years. The research also includes sales and revenue forecast data for the years 2021-2027 by area and country.

Covered FAQ’s:

What factors will limit the growth of the Agriculture and Farm Machinery market?

In the Agriculture and Farm Machinery industry, which end-use segment will grow at the fastest CAGR?

In the Agriculture and Farm Machinery market, who are the up-and-coming players?

Is the Agriculture and Farm Machinery market very concentrated?

Which factors are promoting the growth of the Agriculture and Farm Machinery market?

What are the most recent Agriculture and Farm Machinery product innovations?

In the Agriculture and Farm Machinery market, which product segment will be the most profitable?

What reasons are causing the Agriculture and Farm Machinery market to become more competitive?

What strategic actions have the players in the Agriculture and Farm Machinery industry taken?

Which part of the country will see inactive growth?

