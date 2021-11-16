Masked Rap Icon Embracing the Darker Side of Life: Hip Hop Artist Lofrd Breaks Through with New Album
With the release of his raw and breathtaking 8-track album, ‘I Apologize for My Fuck Ups’, Lofrd is changing the scape of Hip Hop and RapIDAHO FALLS, IDAHO, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A formidable new voice in Hip Hop, Lofrd hopes to follow his heart’s ways, exploring the rough, rugged, and raw realities of life, while staying true to his own musical rhythms. A promising name in Hip Hop, Lofrd is a masked enigma, who demands anonymity by wearing a mask and experimenting with the many hues and shades of Hip Hop.
Armed with his unique musical calling, Lofrd sheds light on the darker sides of life, with his new music album titled, ‘I Apologize for My Fuck Ups’. Having released on 8th October, 2021, the soul-stirring album was made single handedly in the artist’s bedroom at the age of 19 over the course of a year.
During this period, Lofrd struggled with life’s many devices, embroiled in a mental turmoil and suffering in a dark place. It was during that time that music helped him, inspiring Lofrd to share his story with the world. Channeling his stories through the power of Rap, the eclectic artist drew inspiration from the dark tones of suicideboys and ghostmane and the emo Rap of Juice Wrld and Lil peep.
Breathing life into the many emotions that were bottled up within him, ‘I Apologize for My Fuck Ups’ embodies 8 tracks that are similar to the catharsis of screaming into a pillow. Lofrd’s future plans are to continue making music for those who need it and spread out his mantra by touring to places that would welcome his unique brand of Rap and Hip Hop.
“I encourage people to at least look at a few of my songs, because each song is completely different, one could be extremely aggressive while the next could be extremely emotional,” says Lofrd regarding his musical compositions.
Stream Lofrd’s newest release on all official music platforms, and follow the artist on social media for updates regarding new releases. Contact the artist through email or social media for interviews, reviews, and/or collaborations.
Lofrd is a rising new name in the world of Hip Hop. An independent 19-year-old artist that has been making music for about 5 years now, he embodies a raw and authentic take on Rap, breaking away from mainstream musical ethos. Lofrd remains inspired by those that are open about their issues and accept the continuous struggle against the many demons that they fight with.
Establishing his own brand of music with heartfelt, dark and soul-stirring musical compositions, the dynamic artist is on the route towards college, hoping to get his budding musical career off the ground before he formalizes his passion into a career and breaks through. A masked rapper sending ripples in the music realm, Lofrd hopes to follow his passion for helping those that need it. However, he wishes to maintain his anonymity, to prevent his personal life and music from getting entangled.
