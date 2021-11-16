Atmospheric Water Generators Market Value USD 6,214.9 Million by 2027 | Global Atmospheric Water Generators Industry Share, Global Analysis, Business Opportunities and Forecast Report by Fortune Business Insights™

Companies covered in the atmospheric water generators market are Water-Gen Ltd, Akvosphere, Drinkable Air Technologies, Eshara Water, Water Technologies International, Inc, Clean Wave Products, Atmospheric Water Generator, GENAQ Technologies S.L, Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd, Atlantis Solar, Island Sky Corporation, and more players profiled

/EIN News/ -- Pune, India, Nov. 16, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global atmospheric water generators market is expected to touch USD 6,214.9 million by 2027 on account of the rising demand for potable water and a decline in the availability of freshwater. As per a recent report published by Fortune Business Insights. The value of this market was USD 1,940.8 million and will rise at a CAGR of 18.1% between 2020 and 2027.

The COVID-19 pandemic has left us all devastated. We are at a point of crisis where most businesses are shut temporarily, hampering the overall world economy. Some businesses are barely able to manage meager revenue by working from homes. We, however, soon hope to fight back this pandemic by following the government regulations and measures.





Some of the Key Players of the Atmospheric Water Generators Market include:

Water-Gen Ltd. (North Carolina, USA)

Akvosphere (West Bengal, India)

Drinkable Air Technologies (Florida, USA)

Eshara Water (Abu Dhabi, UAE)

Water Technologies International, Inc. (Florida, USA)

Clean Wave Products (USA)

Atmospheric Water Generator, LLC (Florida, USA)

GENAQ Technologies S.L. (Lucena, Spain)

Zhongling Xinquan (Fujian) Air Drinking Water Technology Co., Ltd. (Fujian Province, China)

Atlantis Solar (New York, USA)

Island Sky Corporation (Florida, USA)

WaterMaker India Pvt. Ltd. (Maharashtra, India)

Dew Point Manufacturing (British Columbia, Canada)

PlanetsWater Ltd. (London, U.K.)

Eurosport Active World Corporation (Florida, USA)

Others





Request a Sample PDF Brochure:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/request-sample-pdf/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321





Drivers & Restraints-

Advent of Smart Technology into Water Generators to Add Impetus

The rise in industrialization and urbanization have led machines to overpower natural habitat. A decline in freshwater sources has been observed so as to provide more space for new buildings and recreational spaces. The decline in the level of freshwater sources, coupled with the increasing industrialization and urbanization are the key factors promoting the atmospheric water generators market growth. Besides this, the stringent regulations imposed on environment and water safety will also aid in favor of the market.

However, the rise in carbon footprint and the high requirement for power generation to suffice to the needs of all residential, commercial, and industrial sectors may pose major challenges to the market in the coming years. Nevertheless, the advent of technological innovations such as smart technology, cooling condensation wet desiccation, and others are likely to help create lucrative growth opportunities to the market in the coming years.





Industrial Segment Gained Dominance Owing to High Demand for Water

The global market for atmospheric water generators is dominated by the industrial section based on segmentation by application with a 74.5% share earned in 2019. The growth of this section is attributed to the large quantity of water used in industries and manufacturing units. Large scale industries are now acquiring economical and sustainable water solutions such as atmospheric water generators to meet the increasing demand for water.





Report Aim & Scope:

An overview of the market based on geographical scope, segmentation and financial performance of key players is presented in the report.

The report presents the estimated market size by the end of forecast period. Additionally, the historical and current market size is also examined in the report.

Based on various indicators, the Year on Year growth (%) and compound annual growth rate (CAGR) for the given forecast period is offered.

The report presents current trends in the industry and future scope of the market in North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America and Europe.

The various parameters accelerating the growth of the market are incorporated in the research report.

The report analyzes growth rate, market size and valuation of the market during the forecast period.





Regional Analysis-

The Middle East and Africa Dominated Market Owing to Extreme Water Scarcity

The weather conditions in the Middle East and Africa is majorly responsible for scarcity of water. The aforementioned regions are heavily dependent on desalination plants and water bottles to suffice to their daily needs. The use of air to water systems in this region helps this region to produce more potable water more economically. Therefore, this region dominated the market in 2019 and are likely to continue doing so in the coming years as well.

Additionally, North America earned 217.8 million in 2019 and Asia Pacific is expected to rise at a CAGR of 21.1% in the forecast period accountable to the increasing water scarcity problems in South-east Asian Nations.





Get Your Customized Research Report

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/enquiry/customization/wax-market-102783





Competitive Landscape-

Companies Introducing New Products to Earn Lion’s Share

Some of the companies operating in this market are engaging in new product launches and are therefore investing heavily in latest technology. Other vendors are engaging in joint ventures and partnerships to collaboratively earn significant revenues, thereby making a significant remark in the market competition.





Significant Industry Developments of the Atmospheric Water Generators Market are:

December 2019 – GENAQ Technologies S.L. showcased their air generators in the largest building and construction event called “The Big 5” in the Middle East. It also promoted the S50 generator and provided brief information on air and water technologies.





Major Table of Contents:

Introduction Research Scope Market Segmentation Research Methodology Definitions and Assumptions

Executive Summary

Market Dynamics Market Drivers Market Restraints Market Opportunities

Key Insights Key Emerging Trends in Global Market Latest Technological Advancements Insights on Regulatory Scenario Porters Five Forces Analysis Key developments: Acquisition, Collaboration, Strategic Partnership, and Joint Venture

Global Atmospheric Water Generator Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type, 2016-2027

Key Findings / Summary

Market Analysis, Insights and Forecast – By Product Type Cooling Condensation Desiccant Based



TOC Continued…!





Browse Summary of This Research Report:

https://www.fortunebusinessinsights.com/atmospheric-water-generator-market-103321





Read Related Reports:

Water Purifier Market Size , Share & COVID-19 impact Analysis, By Product Type (Point-of-use Filters {Under the Counter Filters, Counter Top Filters, Pitcher Filters, Faucet-mounted Filters, and Others} and Point-of-entry Filters), By Category (RO Filters, UV Filters, Gravity Filters, and Others), By Application (Residential and Commercial) and Regional Forecast, 2021-2028





About Us:

Fortune Business Insights™ delivers accurate data and innovative corporate analysis, helping organizations of all sizes make appropriate decisions. We tailor novel solutions for our clients, assisting them to address various challenges distinct to their businesses. Our aim is to empower them with holistic market intelligence, providing a granular overview of the market they are operating in.

Phone:

US: +1 424 253 0390

UK: +44 2071 939123

APAC: +91 744 740 1245

Email: sales@fortunebusinessinsights.com