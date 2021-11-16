Insulin Market Trend, Forecast, Drivers, Restraints, Company Profiles and Key Players Analysis by 2028

Reports And Data

Increasing elderly populations, rising incidence of obese-related diabetes, and favorable reimbursement scenario

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Insulin Market is forecast to reach USD 37.06 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Insulin therapy is used for the treatment of patients with all types of diabetes.

The need for insulin therapy depends upon the balance between insulin resistance and insulin secretion. Patients with type 1 diabetes require insulin treatment permanently unless they receive a whole organ pancreas transplant or an islet. Type 2 diabetes patients require insulin as their beta-cell function lowers over time.

Diabetes and its complications, societal costs, and deaths have a huge and rapidly growing impact across the globe. In 2019: approximate 463 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes and by 2045 this is expected to rise to 700 million. A growing number of diabetic patients are propelling the demand for insulin.

The market in Asia Pacific is estimated to witness an increasing demand in the forecast period owing to growing awareness pertaining to medical treatments and care, rising health care sector, and an increase in R&D activities. Further, a rapid increase in the diabetic population and increasing adoption of insulin administration are driving the market demand in the region.

Some of the key companies operating in the global Insulin market are:

Novo Nordisk A/S, Sanofi, Eli Lily and Company, ADOCIA, Julphar, Pfizer, Inc., Oramed Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Merck & Co., Inc., and GlaxoSmithKline Plc, among others.

The pharma and healthcare sector is rapidly growing in the recent past and is expected to register substantial revenue share over the forecast period of 2028. Factors such as technological developments in the healthcare and pharma field, improving healthcare infrastructure and increasing healthcare expenditure are key factors boosting market growth. The market dynamics have completely changed after the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic. Increasing prevalence of various chronic diseases, high occurrence of diabetes, cancer and cardiovascular disorders and rising number of accidents across the globe are fueling growth of the global Insulin market. In addition, increasing investments in research and development activities, high adoption of personalized medicines and ongoing research on drug discovery are further boosting market growth.

The report is curated using extensive primary and secondary research which is thoroughly evaluated by industry experts and professionals. Advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, and investment return analysis are used to obtain the report data. This data is represented through various diagrams, graphs, tables, and charts to help the reader understand the market dynamics accurately. The report also provides information about each market player, its global position, business expansion plan financial status, license agreement, and product and services portfolio.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• The reason healthcare providers prescribe care users medications that can be injected with the help of an insulin pen is, the patient can inject the medicine himself/herself. The ability of care users to take medicine on their own and incorporate it in-home healthcare results in enhanced care user's adherence to care regimes that improve their quality of life and minimizes healthcare costs.

• An insulin pump is a delivery device that pushes small, steady doses of rapid-acting insulin into a thin tube and is inserted underneath the patient's skin. There are several different kinds of insulin pumps available. These dosages are delivered repeatedly throughout the day.

• Biosimilar insulins are a biological copy of an original insulin, and there is an increasing interest in developing and using them. These insulins are cheaper than original products, so they present the NHS with opportunities around availability and cost of care. However, there is a lack of awareness among healthcare professionals and people with diabetes about their use.

• People with type 2 diabetes are able to manage their blood glucose levels with oral medication and lifestyle changes. However, if these treatments don’t help in controlling their level of glucose, people with the condition are also given shots of insulin to help control their blood glucose levels.

• North America holds the largest share as of 2020 because of an increasing incidence of diabetes in the region. Government initiatives to spread awareness about the product along with a favorable funding from many private players are leading the market growth.

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented into the global Insulin Market on the basis of product type, diseases, delivery devices, end-users, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Basal or Long-Acting Insulin

• Bolus or Fast-Acting Insulin

• Traditional Human Insulin

• Combination Insulin

• Biosimilar Insulin

Diseases Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Type 1 Diabetes

• Type 2 Diabetes

• Gestational Diabetes

• Prediabetes

Delivery Devices Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Syringes

• Pens

• Pumps

• Others

End-Users Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018-2028)

• Home healthcare

• Hospitals

• Over the counter (OTC)

• Clinics

• Others

Regional Outlook:

• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

