Composite Decking and Railing Market Revolutionary Trends in Industry Statistics at a CAGR of 12.6% by 2030

Growth of the composite decking and railing market is majorly driven by rise in beautification of residential and commercial properties.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The composite decking and railing market size was valued at $2.6 billion in 2020, and is expected to reach $9.2 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 12.6% from 2021 to 2030. Decking & railing is the process of installation of flooring and safety rails, generally outside the house, using materials, such as polypropylene and polyethylene, to enhance the beauty of buildings.

The composite decking and railing is driven by factors such as increase in trend for beautification of buildings and rise in spending capacity of people and living a luxurious life. In addition, advancement in material has led to use of strong and durable materials to build the decks and railing.

Download Sample PDF: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/14622

Key Market Segments

By Type

• Capped

• Uncapped

By Application

• Residential Sector

• Non-residential Sector

Key Findings Of The Study

• By type, the uncapped segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• On the basis of application, the residential sector segment was the highest revenue contributor in 2020.

• By resin type, the polyethylene segment dominated the composite decking and railing market trends in 2020.

• Depending on composition, the solid segment acquired the leading position in 2020.

• By product type, the decking segment dominated the market in 2020.

• North America generated the highest revenue in 2020.

Speak to Analyst @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/14622

Top Manufacturers:

The major players profiled in the research include Axion Structural Innovations LLC, Fortress Building Products, Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (Fiberon), Genova Products Inc., Green Bay Decking, Shanghai Seven Trust Industry Co., Ltd, The AZEK Company Inc. (TimberTech), Trex Company, Inc., UFP Industries, Inc. and UPM. Major companies in the market have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to offer better products and services to customers in the composite decking and railing industry

What You Can Expect From Our Report:

Total Addressable Market [Present Market Size forecasted to 2030 with CAGR ]

Regional level split [North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East & Africa]

Country wise Market Size Split [Important countries with major market share]

Market Share and Revenue/Sales of 10-15 Leading Players in the Market

Production Capacity of Leading Players whenever applicable

Market Trends – Emerging Technologies/products/start-ups, PESTEL Analysis, SWOT Analysis, Porter’s Five Forces, etc.

Pricing Trend Analysis – Average pricing across regions

Brandwise Ranking of Major Market Players globally

Request for Customization @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/14622