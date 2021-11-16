Metal Products Manufacturers Adopt Robotics And Automation For Improved Efficiency

Metal Products Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Metal Products Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Many metal products companies are using robotics and automation to improve plant efficiency and productivity. Sensors are being used in various machines to access invaluable data for improving efficiencies and reduce potential breakdowns. For instance, according to a report by Boston Consulting Group (BCG), 1.2 million industrial robots are expected to be deployed by 2025, thus indicating rise in automation and robotics technology adoption to improve productivity and reduce production costs. According to KPMG report, 16% executives of global metals companies have already invested in robotics for metal manufacturing, 31% executives have set plans to possibly invest in robotics for new technology and opportunities, and 42% are willing to invest on robotics in the near future. Additionally, the report states, 63% of the executives of metal manufacturing companies are considering investing in automation. Examples of companies offering industrial robots to metals companies include FANUC, KUKA, ABB, and Motoman. Therefore, the improved plant efficiency is expected to upsurge the metal products market growth.

The global metal products market reached a value of nearly $2.12 trillion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 16.0% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $2.12 trillion in 2020 to $3.15 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 8.3%. The global metal products market is then expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2025 and reach $4.15 trillion in 2030.

Metal products manufacturing companies are using recyclable and recycled materials for manufacturing new metal products. The production of new products using the scrap metals help the manufacturers to recover some costs and avoid waste; controls the energy and associated emissions required to produce new metal. According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), 70.9% of steel cans along with other steel packaging, including strapping and drums was recycled. According to the World Steel Recycling, in 2019, there was an increase of 3.6% increase in the amount of steel scrap used by key countries and regions.

Major players covered in the global metal products industry are Schaeffler, Stanley Black & Decker, Ball Corporation, ITW, Shanghai PMC.

TBRC’s global metal products market report is segmented by type into forged and stamped goods, cutlery and hand tools, architectural and structural metals, boiler, tank, and shipping container, hardware, spring and wire products, machine shops, turned product, and screw, nut, and bolt, coated, engraved, and heat-treated metal products, metal valves, other fabricated metal products, by end use into construction, manufacturing, others.

Metal Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Forged And Stamped Goods, Cutlery And Hand Tools, Architectural And Structural Metals, Boiler, Tank, And Shipping Container, Hardware, Spring And Wire Products, Machine Shops, Turned Product, And Screw, Nut, And Bolt, Coated, Engraved, And Heat Treated Metal Products, Metal Valves, Other Fabricated Metal Products), By End Use (Construction, Manufacturing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

