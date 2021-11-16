Paper Products Market Trends See Advanced Technology Such As AI, 3D Printing, Miniaturization

Paper Products Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Paper Products Market 2021 - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rapid advances in wireless technology and miniaturization (which refers to designing smaller components for equipment) is expected to drive innovation in paper products manufacturing, thus driving the market during the forecast period. Furthermore, technologies such as 3D printing, artificial intelligence and big data analytics are being used during the manufacturing process, resulting in higher productivity, lower operating costs and higher margins. This allows companies to expand production and increase product portfolio, thus driving the market going forward.

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the global paper products market, accounting for 35.3% of the total in 2020. It was followed by North America, Western Europe and then the other regions. Going forward, the fastest-growing regions in the paper products market will be South America and the Middle East.

Read More On The Global Paper Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-products-global-market

The global paper products market reached a value of nearly $0.84 trillion in 2020, having increased at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 2.3% since 2015. The market is expected to grow from $0.84 trillion in 2020 to $1.08 trillion in 2025 at a rate of 5.23%. The growth is mainly due to the increasing demand for paper products due to an increase in e-commerce, thus driving a demand for packaging. The global paper products market is expected to grow from $1.08 trillion in 2025 to $1.34 trillion in 2030 at a CAGR of 4.33%.

The increasing awareness of the environment and energy is pushing the various manufacturers to invest towards the growing trend of sustainability. Sustainability involves efficient use of energy and related cost without harming the environment. Paper products manufacturers are witnessing new developments by the major players, who are making huge strides with innovative products, campaigns, and pledges to adopt a sustainable approach to resource management and manufacturing. In 2020, the pulp & paper producers, under the European Pulp Industry Sector Association (EPIS) and the Confederation of European Paper Industries (Cepi), launched a “#GreenSource” initiative to promote sustainability by increasing the use of wood fiber instead of fossil fuels in the industry, in an effort to achieve the EU’s climate neutrality target by 2050.

Major players covered in the global paper products industry are International Paper Company, Oji Holdings Corporation, Georgia-Pacific Corporation, Kimberly Clark Corporation, Procter & Gamble.

TBRC’s global paper products market report is segmented by type into converted paper products, unfinished paper, pulp mills, by application into writing paper, magazine paper, packaging paper, sanitary paper, other.

The paper and paperboard market was the largest segment of the unfinished paper market segmented by type, accounting for 97.4% of the total in 2020. Going forward, the paper and paperboard segment is also expected to be the fastest growing segment in the unfinished paper market segmented by type, at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2020-2025.

The top opportunities in the paper products market segmented by type will arise in the converted paper products segment, which will gain $148.5 billion of global annual sales by 2025.The top opportunities in the paper products market segmented by application will arise in the packaging paper segment, which will gain $178.7 billion of global annual sales by 2025. The paper products market size will gain the most in China at $41.2 billion.

Paper Products Market 2021 - By Type (Converted Paper Products, Unfinished Paper, Pulp Mills), By Application (Writing Paper, Magazine Paper, Packaging Paper, Sanitary Paper) And By Region, Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides paper products market overview, forecast paper products market size and growth for the whole market, paper products market segments, and geographies, paper products market trends, paper products market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Paper Products Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=5202&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Paper, Plastics, Rubber, Wood And Textile Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Apparel And Leather Products, Furniture, General Manufactured Goods, Paper Products, Plastics And Rubber Products, Printing And Related Support Activities, Textile, Wood Products), By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, E-Commerce, Others), By Nature (Organic, Conventional), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/paper-plastics-rubber-wood-and-textile-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Unfinished Paper Manufacturing Global Market Report 2020 - By Type (Paper And Paperboard Manufacturing, Newsprint Manufacturing)

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/unfinished-paper-manufacturing-global-market-report

Converted Paper Products Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Paperboard Container, Sanitary Paper Product, Stationery Products, Paper Bag And Coated And Treated Paper), By End-Use (Packaging & Wrapping, Food Service, Printing), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/converted-paper-products-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/