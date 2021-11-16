KYIV SIKORSKY INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT STATISTICS. OCTOBER 2021
EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the results of October 2021, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 188 007 passengers:
• International destinations – 179 153 passengers;
• Domestic destinations – 8 854 passengers.
In sum, for 10 months of 2021, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport served 1 097 578 passengers.
The Number of flights in October – 2 106.
Prior to COVID-19, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport cooperated with more than 43 airlines, operating flights to approximately 140 cities in 48 countries. It operated about 2,500 flights a month and served nearly 2 million passengers annually.
Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport (Zhuliany) is one of the two passenger airports of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv. It is located in the Zhuliany neighborhood, about 7 kilometres (4.3 mi) southwest of the city centre.
Aside from facilitating regular passenger flights, Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport is also the main business aviation airport in Ukraine, and one of the busiest business aviation hubs in Europe.
This year Kyiv Sikorsky International Airport celebrates its 97th Anniversary.
