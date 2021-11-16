Luxury Sunglasses Market 2021 Examines Growth Overview and Predictions On Size, Share and Trends Globally 2027

SEATTLE, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Luxury Sunglasses Market Focuses on Launch of New Brands Designed and Produced with Women in Mind

Sunglasses have come a long way since their first advent, starting out as mere lenses that were often man made. They have now evolved into fashionable fashion accessories as much as into functional vision care tools. Luxury sunglasses are now available in all shapes, sizes and colors and the most popular lenses among consumers are those that are round, oval or rectangular. Consumers are also choosing the more classic and aviator inspired sunglasses such as the ones with the curved lenses. However, regardless of the shape of the lens, there are always ways to make them look trendy.

Get Sample Copy: https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/request-sample/3107

Competitive Landscape:

Major players operating in the global luxury sunglasses market include, Charmant, Carl Zeiss, De Rigo Vision S.p.A., Essilor International S.A., Guccio Gucci S.p.A., Louis Vuitton, Luxottica Group S.p.A., Marmolada S.p.A., Safilo Group S.p.A., and Solstice Sunglasses.

Key Market Drivers:

Launch of new brands is expected to propel growth of the global luxury sunglasses market over the forecast period. For instance, in June 2021, De Rigo Vision S.p.A launched Yalea, a new house brand designed and produced with women in mind.

Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Globally, as of 7:19pm CET, 11 November 2021, there have been 251,266,207 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 5,070,244 deaths, reported to WHO. As of 11 November 2021, a total of 7,160,396,495 vaccine doses have been administered. The pandemic has adversely impacted to tourism and travel as it has limited the ability to travel. This in turn has led to decline in demand for luxury sunglasses in 2020.

Buy Premium Report @ https://www.coherentmarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/3107

Key Takeaways

Major players operating in the global luxury sunglasses market are focused on adopting partnership strategies to enhance their market share. For instance, in July 2021, Charmant announced the extension of its collaboration with French fashion and lifestyle brand ELLE by an additional five years. Similarly, in August 2021, De Rigo partnered Aramis, a Brazilian menswear lifestyle brand, for the design, production, and distribution of Aramis-branded optical frames and sunglasses in Brazil.

About Coherent Market Insights:

Coherent Market Insights is a prominent market research and consulting firm offering action-ready syndicated research reports, custom market analysis, consulting services, and competitive analysis through various recommendations related to emerging market trends, technologies, and potential absolute dollar opportunity.

Contact Us:

Coherent Market Insights

1001 4th Ave, #3200 Seattle, WA 98154, U.S.

Email: sales@coherentmarketinsights.com

United States of America: +1-206-701-6702

United Kingdom: +44-020-8133-4027

Japan: +050-5539-1737

India: +91-848-285-0837