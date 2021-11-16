Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Trends, Strategies, And Opportunities 2021-2030

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the gastrointestinal drugs market is expected to grow from $46.68 billion in 2020 to $48.74 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.4%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $62.19 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The aging population profile of most countries contributed to the growth of the gastrointestinal drugs market.

Request For A Sample For The Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2136&type=smp

The gastrointestinal drugs market consists of sales of gastrointestinal drugs by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce gastrointestinal drugs to treat gastrointestinal diseases such as ulcerative colitis, diverticular disease, perianal infections, anal fissures, hemorrhoids, constipation, and irritable bowel syndrome. The key gastrointestinal diseases drug categories include Anti-peptic agents (antacids, antagonists, Proton Pump Inhibitors, Sucralfate, and Misoprostol), antiemetics, adsorbents, anticholinergics, opiates, intestinal flora modifiers, emollient/surfactants, hyperosmotic, saline, and simulant/irritant.

Trends In The Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market

Major companies in the gastrointestinal drug industry are investing in making oral capsules of macromolecular drugs for gastrointestinal diseases for making the drug more effective. Macromolecular drugs, such as peptides, proteins, and antibodies, form a new class of drugs which can treat diseases of the gastrointestinal tract, such as inflammatory bowel disease. These macromolecular drugs are usually injected and only a fraction of the administered dose reaches the disease sites in the gastrointestinal tract. Thus, major companies such as Eli Lilly have been increasingly investing in making oral capsules for macromolecular drugs. In December 2017, the company invested $5 million to enter into a collaboration with Entrega to study the oral delivery of complex molecules, such as peptides to combat gastrointestinal diseases.

Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Segments:

The global gastrointestinal drug market is further segmented:

By Type: Antacids, Antiulcerants, Vitamin And Minerals, Antiobesity, Antiemetics And Antinauseants, Antidiarrhoeals

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies/ Drug Stores, Others

By Route Of Administration: Oral, Parenteral, Others

By Drug Classification: Branded Drugs, Generic Drugs

By Mode Of Purchase: Prescription-Based Drugs, Over-The-Counter Drugs

By Geography: The global GI drugs market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American gastrointestinal drugs market accounts for the largest share in the global gastrointestinal drugs market.

Read More On The Report For The Global Gastrointestinal Drugs Market At:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-drugs-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-implications-and-growth

Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides gastrointestinal drugs global market overviews, analyzes and forecasts market size and growth for the global gastrointestinal drugs market, gastrointestinal drugs market share, gastrointestinal drugs global market players, gastrointestinal drugs global market segments and geographies, gastrointestinal drugs global market’s leading competitors’ revenues, profiles and market shares. The gastrointestinal drugs market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and leading competitors’ approaches.

Read Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021 from The Business Research Company for information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Gastrointestinal Drugs Market Organizations Covered: Takeda Pharmaceticals, Allergan Plc, Novo Nordisk A/S, AstraZeneca Plc, Johnson & Johnson.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 1000 industry reports, covering over 2500 market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 150,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders. The reports are updated with a detailed analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on various markets.

Get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Here is a list of reports from The Business Research Company similar to the Gastrointestinal Drugs Global Market Report 2021:

Antacids Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antacids-global-market-report

Antiemetics And Antinauseants Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/antiemetics-and-antinauseants-global-market-report

Gastrointestinal Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Growth And Change

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/gastrointestinal-devices-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-growth-and-change

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/

