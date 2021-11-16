Tampon Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.36% from 2021 to 2028

The global tampon market is projected to reach USD 6.73 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.36% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global tampon market is projected to grow from USD 4.43 billion in 2020 to USD 6.73 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.36% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the tampon, with a 37.4% share of market revenue in 2020. This was attributed to the high level of awareness among women in countries like the US. In addition, this is attributed largely to the changing preference of women for feminine hygiene items.

Key players in the global tampon market are Edgewell Personal Care Company, Johnson & Johnson, Kimberly-Clark, Libra, Lil-lets, MOXIE, Natracare, Playtex, Procter & Gamble, Rossmann, SCA, Tempo and Unicharmamong others. Governments and non-profit organisations have played a major role in imparting awareness about menstrual hygiene among women. The usage of tampons has been encouraged by awareness activities in schools, rural areas, and universities. As a result, companies have attempted to launch their own awareness programs in order to attract new customer base. These modern techniques will trigger global tampon market growth.

The product segment is divided into radially wound pledget, rectangular/square pad. The radially wound pledget segment held the largest market share of around 71.2% in 2020. This is because radially wound pledget tampons consist of a fibrous cotton band which is rolled up like a swiss roll and then flattened to create a tampon which expands mostly in the radial direction and width-wise. The material type segment includes cotton, rayon and blended. The blended segment held the largest market share of around 44.5% in 2020. This has been due to growing demand for the material's safe, durable, and non-allergenic composition. A number of companies often make tampons produced from a combination of cotton and rayon. These tampons are often cost-effective, relative to other alternatives.

The distribution channel segment includes retail channel and online channel. The online channel segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period. That is because the penetration of internet services over the years and an inclination towards convenience among consumers are the key factors that result in a substantial growth rate for the online channel. Furthermore, products like herbal tampons are difficult to find in grocery stores owing to a lack of adequate knowledge.

Growing demand for biodegradable and organic tampons also has a positive effect on the growth of the global tampons industry over the forecast period. However, over the coming years, rising product costs and the availability of cheaper alternatives would be likely to limit the tampon market growth.

