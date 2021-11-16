Surface Inspection Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 7.13% from 2021 to 2028

The global surface inspection market is projected to reach USD 5.95 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.13% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global surface inspection market is anticipated to grow from USD 3.43 billion in 2020 to USD 5.95 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.13% during the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific market is projected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The growing demand for automation across multiple industries such as healthcare, automobile, manufacturing, etc. coupled with increasing demand for robotics are main factors driving the growth of the Asia-Pacific market for vision & inspection technologies.

Major players in the global surface inspection market are Allied Vision Technologies, Ametek, Basler, Baumer, Dark Field Technologies, DatalogicSpA, FLIR Systems, IMS Messsysteme, In-core Systemes, Industrial Vision System, ISRA Vision, Keyence, Matrox Electronic System, National Instruments, Omron, Panasonic, Sick, Sony Corporation, Teledyne Technologies and Vitronic among others. Surface inspection helps identify defects on different surfaces, as required by the user. Industrial automation and enforcement of quality standards are two of the main trends driving market growth in the manufacturing industry.

The component segment is divided into software, frame grabber, camera, processor, lighting equipment. The camera segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.4% over the forecast period since a smart camera-based system contains an image for taking photos, a smart picture analysis and evaluation processor, lighting, and cables for input & output capability. The system segment includes computer system and camera system. The computer system segment led the global surface inspection market with a market share of around 62.05% in 2020.This was because computer-based surface inspection systems can execute complex operations at relatively fast speeds and usually have higher processing power, which in certain tasks lets them handle unpredictable variables.The surface type segment includes 2D and 3D. The 3D segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period since 3D structures are contrasted invariant and thus 3D analysis allows for accurate detection of minute dents and defects that look similar to target patterns that are difficult to distinguish with regular 2D images.

The vertical segment includes semiconductor, automotive, paper & wood, electrical & electronics, glass & metal, plastic & rubber, food & packaging, medical &pharmaceuticals, printing, non-woven, postal & logistics. The automotive segment emerged as the leader with the largest market share of around 21.02% in 2020 since the automobile sector has always embraced automation in the production processes from the production line and robot-manufacturing until today's fourth industrial revolution. The automobile sector is therefore the main global consumer of surface inspection technology.

The global market for surface inspection is driven by an increase in the need for quality assurance in all types of industries. However, one of the reasons that impede surface inspection market's growth is changing customer demand and requirements.

