Hydrocolloids Market Business Opportunities, Research Methodology, Insights Research And Outlook 2021 To 2028

Hydrocolloids Market Size – USD 9,599.3 Million in 2020, Market Growth – at a CAGR of 5.1%, Market Trends – Rising disposable income among consumers

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global hydrocolloids market size is expected to reach USD 14.35 Billion at a steady CAGR of 5.1% in 2028, according to latest analysis by Emergen Research. Rapid market revenue growth can be attributed to increasing application of hydrocolloids in foods and beverages. Hydrocolloids as food additives find widespread use in numerous food formulations to enhance quality and shelf-life. Hydrocolloids are primarily used as rheology modifiers in foods and beverages to modify texture and or viscosity, and thus alters sensory properties of foods and beverages.

This is the latest report covering the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the Hydrocolloids market and its crucial segments. The report considers the COVID-19 pandemic as a key factor affecting the growth of the Hydrocolloids industry. The supply chain disruptions and economic standstill in the world have had an adverse effect on the Hydrocolloids industry. The report assesses the impact of the pandemic on the market dynamics and changes in the supply and demand and trends of the industry. The report also offers an initial and future assessment of the pandemic in the Hydrocolloids business sphere.

Key Highlights From the Report

In January 2019, DSM Hydrocolloids made an announcement about the introduction of Gellaneer, XanTreme, and Clarixan in its xanthum, and gellan gum product line.

Gelatin finds application in the preparation of gummy candies, gelatinous desserts, yogurts, and marshmallows. Gelatin is added to meats to improve their water retention property and enhance their visual appeal, as well as to absorb juices released during meat processing. Additionally, gelatin finds uses in removing impurities from fruit juices, vinegar, and wine.

By source, microbial segment revenue is expected to grow at a significant rate during the forecast period as hydrocolloids produced from microbes possess high dietary fiber content. Microbial source hydrocolloids are considered beneficial in individuals suffering from constipation and irregular bowel movement.

Leading companies profiled in the global Hydrocolloids market report:

Kerry Group, BASF SE, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Ashland Global, CP Kelco, Ingredion Incorporated, Tate & Lyle PLC, and Koninklijke Philips NV.

Market Segmentation:

The market for the Hydrocolloids industry is segmented on the basis of the types, applications, end-user industries, technology, and key regions, among others. The segmentation and sub-segmentation offer a better understanding of the key features of the Hydrocolloids industry.

Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Gelatin

Pectin

Xanthan

Agar

Carrageenan

Carboxymethyl Cellulose

Guar Gum

Others

Source Property Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Botanical

Animal

Microbial

Seaweed

Synthetic

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Thickeners

Gelling Agent

Stabilizers

Fat Replacers

Coating Agent

Others

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2018–2028)

Food & Beverage

Cosmetics

Pharmaceuticals

Others

Regional Bifurcation includes:

North America(U.S., Canada)

Europe(U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific(India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America(Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa(Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

The report contains data validated by the industry experts and contains a thorough analysis of the market drivers and opportunities that will contribute to market growth. The report also utilizes advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis and Porter’s Five Forces analysis to offer a better understanding of the competitive landscape and overall Hydrocolloids industry. It also covers the strategic initiatives undertaken by the key companies to offer the readers opportunities to capitalize on emerging growth opportunities.

The evaluation of the companies involves assessment of production and consumption ratio, supply and demand, import/export, market share and size, revenue contribution, gross revenue, profit margins, and key business expansion strategies. Other vital information such as mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, joint ventures, government and corporate deals, agreements, and product launches, and brand promotional activities are also assessed in the report. Moreover, it also offers strategic recommendations to the new entrants on navigating the entry-level barriers along with recommendations for established players to help them fortify their positions in the industry.

