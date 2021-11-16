Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Grows At Rate Of 15% Through 2021

Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Veterinary Healthcare Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the veterinary healthcare market is expected to grow from $127.69 billion in 2020 to $147.18 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 15.3%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $182.68 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6%. The global meat production is expected to rise in the forecast period, supporting the growth of the veterinary healthcare market.

The veterinary healthcare market consists sales of veterinary healthcare goods and services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) associated with diagnosis, treatment and prevention of diseases in animals. This industry includes establishments that provide veterinary services, veterinary medical equipment producers and animal medicine producers.

Trends In The Global Veterinary Healthcare Market

Nanotechnology is increasingly gaining traction in the animal medicine market as a substitute of veterinary antibiotics to tackle antibiotic resistance. Nanotechnology is the study of the controlling matter on an atomic and molecular scale. Nanotechnology in the animal medicine industry is used to improve diagnosis, treatment, animal growth promotion, and production. Nanoparticles are mainly used as alternative antimicrobial agents to reduce the use of antibiotics and improve the detection of pathogenic bacteria. They are also used as drug delivery agents for new drugs and vaccines candidates to improve their characteristics and performance, and to reduce drug resistance in animal organisms.

Global Veterinary Healthcare Market Segments:

The global veterinary healthcare market is further segmented:

By Type: Veterinary Services, Veterinary Medical Equipment, Animal Medicine

By Type of Animal: Livestock, Companion Animals

Subsegments Covered: Animal Hospitals And Veterinary Clinics, Veterinary Laboratory Testing Services, Veterinary Diagnostic Equipment, Veterinary Anesthesia Equipment, Veterinary Patient Monitoring Equipment, Other Veterinary Medical Equipment, Veterinary Pharmaceuticals, Feed Additives

By Geography: The global veterinary healthcare market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American veterinary healthcare market accounts for the largest share in the global veterinary healthcare market.

Veterinary Healthcare Market Organizations Covered: Bayer AG, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Cargill Inc., Ceva Santé Animale, Eli Lilly and Company.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

