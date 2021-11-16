In-Vitro Diagnostics Industry Players Focus On Advanced User Friendly Point Of Care Devices

In-Vitro Diagnostics Global Market Report 2021 -COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Demand for point-of-care diagnostic devices is increasing as they provide rapid results, are cost effective, and have advanced diagnosis features for patients. The number of patients seeking treatments at local physician offices, retail clinics and in-patient homes are increasing thus boosting the demand for point-of-care testing devices. Companies in this market are focusing on developing more user friendly, reliable and efficient point of care devices. For instance, in July 2016, Spartan Bioscience introduced Spartan Cube, the world's smallest DNA-testing system that allows quick DNA testing. Philips also launched a new handheld blood test, Handheld Minicare I-20 system used for diagnosing heart attacks in emergency departments which provide results within 10 minutes.

Major players covered in the global in-vitro diagnostics industry are Siemens Healthineers, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, Danaher (Beckman Coulter Inc), Abbott Laboratories Inc, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

North America was the largest region in the global in-vitro diagnostics market, accounting for 35% of the market in 2020. Asia Pacific was the second largest region, accounting for 31% of the global in-vitro diagnostics market. Africa was the smallest region in the global in-vitro diagnostics market.

The global in-vitro diagnostics market size is expected to grow from $71.71 billion in 2020 to $80.12 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The in-vitro diagnostics devices and equipment market is expected to reach $105.30 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%.

TBRC’s global in-vitro diagnostics market report is segmented by type into point-of-care diagnostics devices and equipment, immunochemistry diagnostic devices and equipment, clinical chemistry diagnostics devices and equipment, molecular diagnostics devices and equipment, microbiology diagnostic devices and equipment, hemostasis diagnostic devices and equipment, hematology diagnostic devices and equipment, immunohematology diagnostic devices and equipment, by end user into hospitals and clinics, diagnostic laboratories, others, by type of expenditure into public, private, by product into instruments/equipment, disposables.

