India Religious and Spiritual Market 2021-2026 Current Report Analysis

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “India Religious and Spiritual Market Report: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026,” the India religious and spiritual market reached a value of US$ XX Billion in 2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of XX% during 2021-2026. Religion is a set of organized practices, beliefs and systems related to the worship of a supernatural entity. Buddhism, Sikhism, Hinduism, Islam and Christianity are some commonly followed religions in India. They involve worldviews, prophecies, cultural beliefs, texts and morals that have spiritual significance to the members of a particular faith. Individuals practice meditation, rituals, prayer and trances to exercise their religion. On the other hand, spirituality involves practices and beliefs related to something beyond the self. It is usually practiced by individuals who want to achieve and develop a more positive outlook towards life.

We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

India Religious and Spiritual Market Trends:

The India religious and spiritual market is primarily being driven by the increasing pilgrimage tourism across the country. Individuals often travel to various destinations, such as Shirdi, Tirupati, Varanasi and Puri, for religious experiences and rejuvenation. Moreover, various technological advancements, such as the utilization of virtual reality (VR) technology at religious sites for an immersive, realistic and interactive experience to the devotees, are providing a thrust to the market growth. Other factors, including the increasing demand for incense-based products for various religious activities, along with the implementation of various government initiatives, such as pilgrimage rejuvenation and spirituality, heritage augmentation drive (PRASHAD), for promoting the infrastructural development at various heritage sites, are creating a positive outlook for the market across the country.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Sector:

• Organised

• Unorganised

Breakup by Income Source:

• Religious Tourism

• Donations

• Media and Music

• Religious Items and Merchandise

• Construction and Infrastructure

• Others

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

• Direct from Religious Places

• Retail

• Online

Breakup by Religion:

• Hinduism

• Islam

• Sikhism

• Buddhism

• Christianity

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North India

• West and Central India

• South India

• East India

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

