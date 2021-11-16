Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Size And Patient Monitoring Devices Market Growth Opportunities

Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Implications And Growth

LONDON, GREATER LONDON , UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report ‘Patient Monitoring Devices Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Implications And Growth’ published by The Business Research Company, the patient monitoring devices market is expected to grow from $15.05 billion in 2020 to $15.72 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 4.5%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $20.45 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 7%. The demand for monitoring devices is likely to increase due to shortage of professionals in the healthcare services industry.

The patient monitoring devices market consists sales of patient monitoring devices and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce patient monitoring devices used in monitoring vital health parameters.

Trends In The Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market

Patient monitoring device manufacturers are offering customized MPMs to cater to the growing patient pool. MPMs monitor different health parameters corresponding to patients’ health conditions. For instance, Infinium Medical’s Omni series monitors are preconfigured with ECG, oxygen saturation, non-invasive blood pressure and temperature trackers. More advanced health measures such as invasive blood pressure, cardiac output and anesthetic agent measurement can be added to this device when needed. Custom MPM are predominantly beneficial for tracking the health status of critically-ill patients.

Global Patient Monitoring Devices Market Segments:

The global patient monitoring device market is further segmented:

By Type: Fetal And Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring And Body Temperature Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Vital Parameter Monitoring Devices And Equipment, Remote Patient Monitoring Devices And Equipment

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

Subsegments Covered: Fetal Monitoring Devices, Neonatal Monitoring Devices, Temperature Monitoring Devices, Weight Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitoring Devices, Neuromonitoring Devices, Respiratory Monitoring Devices, Hemodynamic Monitoring Devices, Multiparameter Monitoring Devices, Cardiac Monitors, Respiratory Monitors, Hematological Monitors, Vital Parameter Monitors And Others.

By Geography: The global patient monitoring market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American patient monitoring devices market accounts for the largest share in the global patient monitoring devices market.

Patient Monitoring Devices Market Organizations Covered: Philips Healthcare, GE healthcare, Medtronic Inc., Omron Corporation, Masimo.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

