Automotive Lighting Industry Players Invest In Development Of Fog-Free Lamps

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

The Business Research Company’s Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2021 - COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Companies in the automotive lighting market are investing heavily to develop fog-free lamps. This automotive lighting resolves fog issues and also fulfill requirements such temperature, humidity and vibration that were challenging earlier. For instance, in 2018, Hyundai Mobis announced that it has succeeded in developing new materials that can technically resolve fog issues. The company partnered with Initz (SK Chemical's subsidiary) in developing new material using various additives to plastic that does not emit gases. It also developed material that reduces the weight of the lamp by 20%. The development of fog-free lamps will contribute to the growth of the automotive lighting market.

Major players covered in the global automotive lighting industry are Hella, Koito Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Osram Licht AG, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Magnetti Marelli, Grupo Antolin, Flex Automotive GmbH, Lumax Industries Limited, Valeo Lighting Systems, Bosch Lighting Technology, Seima, Visteon, ICHIKOH INDUSTRIES, LTD., STANLEY ELECTRIC CO., LTD., Peterson Manufacturing Company.

In October 2019, Minda Industries, a supplier of automotive solutions to original equipment manufacturers, acquired Delvis for approximately €21 million ($23.06 million). The acquisition will enhance the technological capabilities in the existing product line in Minda Industries. Delvis is an innovative automotive lighting systems engineering and design company and worked closely with German car makers like Volkswagen, Audi, and Porsche.

Read More On The Global Automotive Lighting Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-lighting-global-market-report

The global automotive lighting market size is expected to grow from $24.42 billion in 2020 to $25.17 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.1%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The automotive lighting market is expected to reach $33.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 8%.

TBRC’s global automotive lighting market report is segmented by vehicle type into passenger vehicle, commercial vehicle, by technology into halogen, xenon/hid (high-intensity discharge lamp), LED (light emitting diode), by application into front/headlamps, rear lighting, side, interior lighting.

Automotive Lighting Global Market Report 2021 - By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), By Technology (Halogen, Xenon/HID (High-Intensity Discharge Lamp), LED (Light Emitting Diode)), By Application (Front/Headlamps, Rear Lighting, Side, Interior Lighting), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides automotive lighting market overview, forecast automotive lighting market size and growth for the whole market, automotive lighting market segments, and geographies, automotive lighting market trends, automotive lighting market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

Request For A Sample Of The Global Automotive Lighting Market Report:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2726&type=smp

Here Is A List Of Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Automotive Halogen Bulbs Global Market Report 2021 - By Product (Halogen Short-Arc Lights, Halogen Long-Arc Lights, Halogen Flash Lights), By Application (OEMs, Aftermarket), By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Commercial Vehicle), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/automotive-halogen-bulbs-global-market-report

Electric Lighting Equipment Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Back Lighting), By Application (Residential, Commercial, Automotive), By Sales Channel (OEM, Aftermarket), By Mode (Online, Offline), COVID-19 Impact and Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/electric-lighting-equipment-global-market-report-2020-30-covid-19-impact-and-recovery

General Lighting Global Market Report 2021 - By Product Type (LED, CFL, LFL, HID, Halogens, Incandescent), By End User (Residential, Commercial, Outdoor, Industrial), By Application (General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Backlighting), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/general-lighting-global-market-report

Interested to know more about The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company is a market research and intelligence firm that excels in company, market, and consumer research. It has over 200 research professionals at its offices in India, the UK and the US, as well a network of trained researchers globally. It has specialist consultants in a wide range of industries including manufacturing, healthcare, financial services and technology.

Read more about us at https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/about-the-business-research-company.aspx

Or get a quick glimpse of our services here: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Call us now for personal assistance with your purchase:

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 88972 63534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

The Business Research Company

Email: info@tbrc.info

Follow us on LinkedIn: https://bit.ly/3b7850r

Follow us on Twitter: https://bit.ly/3b1rmjS

Check out our Blog: http://blog.tbrc.info/