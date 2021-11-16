Metal Recycling Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 10.72% from 2021 to 2028

The global metal recycling market is anticipated to reach USD 88.18 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.72%from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global metal recycling market is anticipated to grow from USD 40.40 billion in 2020 to USD 88.18 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 10.72% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The Asia Pacific region emerged as the largest market for the metal recycling, with a 30.4% share of market revenue in 2020. This was attributed to its increasing economic growth. Rising household incomes and rising middle-class populations are projected to fuel regional growth throughout the forecast timeframe.

Key players in the global metal recycling market are ArcelorMittal, Aurubis AG, Commercial Metals Company, Gerdau S.A., Industrial Services of America, Inc., Nucor Corporation, Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc., Sims Metal Management Limited and Steel Dynamics, Inc. among others. Recycling of metals requires the usage of scrap metal to turn it into reusable metal without changing its properties. In this, scrap pieces undergo the processes of sorting, processing, melting, purification, and solidification. Most frequently recycled metals include stainless steel, iron, lead, zinc, and copper. The growth of this market is due to rising steel demand and urbanization & industrialization in developing countries. Increasing concern over the rapid depletion of natural resources has also prompted governments in many countries to make favorable rules for the metal recycling sector, which further propels the metal recycling market growth.

The type segment is divided into non-ferrous and ferrous. The ferrous segment held the largest market share of around 58.5% in 2020 because of the massive utilization and recycle rate of the scraps.The equipment type segment includes shredders, shears, granulating machines and briuetting machines. The shredders segment held the largest market share of around 27.6% in 2020 since they are widely used to separate and further reduce the waste to a standard shape and size. The end-use sector segment includes building & construction, automotive, equipment manufacturing, shipbuilding, packaging, consumer appliances and others. The building & construction segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 11.5% over the forecast period since the need to reduce the environmental effects of mining metals has promoted the usage of recycled metals in the building & construction sector.

Rising demand for beverage cans is also the market's key driver. The role played by recycling in reducing greenhouse gas emissions may augur market demand over the forecast timeframe. High costs for manufacturing and recycling processes, however, is one of the major factors expected to hinder global metal recycling market growth. Also, high labour costs is another factor that hampers metal recycling market growth to some extent.

