Hospital Supplies Global Market Grows At Rate Of 20% Through 2021

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the new market research report Hospital Supplies Global Market Report 2021: COVID-19 Impact And Recovery’ published by The Business Research Company, the hospital supplies market is expected to grow from $40.61 billion in 2020 to $48.69 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 19.9%. The change in growth trend is mainly due to the companies stabilizing their output after catering to the demand that grew exponentially during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. The market is expected to reach $67.78 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 9%. The market is expected to benefit from the rise in precautionary measures being adopted to treat and control hospital acquired infections (HAIs).

The hospital supplies market consists of sales of hospital supplies and related services by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce hospital supplies.

Trends In The Global Hospital Supplies Market

Injection manufacturers are increasingly investing in painless injections and needle-free technology as a replacement to conventional injections for faster delivery of drugs, hormone treatments, insulin and vaccines. Painless injections include microneedle patches and laser-based devices to deliver drugs to a patient’s body. Microneedle patches are skin-patches equipped with tiny plastic needles that dissolve within a short period and deliver vaccine painlessly in the form of pressured stream of liquid. These devices are utilized to avoid pain and manage chronic illness such as diabetes. For instance, in 2019, Adamas Finance Asia announced plans to invest $5 million in needle-free injection technology.

Global Hospital Supplies Market Segments:

The global hospital supplies market is further segmented:

By Type: Disposable Hospital Supplies, Sterilization Equipment And Disinfectants, Mobility Aids And Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment

By End User: Hospitals And Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories, Others

By Type of Expenditure: Public, Private

By Product: Instruments/Equipment, Disposables

By Geography: The global hospital supplies market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, the North American hospital supplies market accounts for the largest share in the global hospital supplies market.

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region And By Country; Historic And Forecast Size, And Growth Rates For The World, 7 Regions And 12 Countries

Hospital Supplies Market Organizations Covered: GE Healthcare, Medline Industries, Cardinal Health Inc.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

