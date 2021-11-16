Financial Analytics Market Expected to Rise at a CAGR of 12% during 2021-2026
IMARC Group expects the global financial analytics market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026.
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to IMARC Group latest report titled” Financial Analytics Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global financial analytics market to grow at a CAGR of around 12% during 2021-2026. Financial analytics (FA) is the process of investigating, collecting, monitoring, visualizing, analyzing, and predicting financial statements of an organization through the use of software-based programs. It provides accurate business insights and forecasts the economic scenarios, thus helping in making better decisions. FA also determines the risks while enhancing the business processes by utilizing business intelligence (BI) and analytical tools for asset and liability management, budgetary control, compliance, and risk management.
As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.
Market Trends:
The global financial analytics market is primarily driven by the rising adoption of FA solutions in medium and large-scale organizations for efficient financial planning and budgeting. It finds applications across the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), healthcare, manufacturing, and information technology (IT) sectors. Furthermore, the growing trend of digitization coupled with the emerging trend of cloud computing is also contributing to the market growth. Moreover, the integration of machine learning (ML) and artificial intelligence (AI) with FA, along with technological advancements from big data to data warehouses and customer analytics, have also prompted various firms to adopt financial analytics solutions around the world.
Competitive Landscape with Key players:
The report has also analysed the competitive landscape of the market with some of the key players being.
Alteryx
Birst
Domo
Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)
Hitachi Vantara
IBM
Information Builders
Microsoft Inc.
Oracle Corporation
Qlik
Rosslyn Analytics
SAP
SAS Institute
Teradata Corporation
Tibco Software
Zoho Corporation
Financial Analytics Market Segmentation:
Our report has categorized the market based on region, type, component, application, organization size and vertical.
Market Breakup by Type:
Database Management System (DBMS)
Data Integration Tools
Query, Reporting & Analysis
Analytics Solutions
Others
Market Breakup by Component:
Solutions
Financial Function Analytics
Financial Market Analytics
Services
Managed Services
Professional Services
Market Breakup by Application:
Wealth Management
Governance, Risk & Compliance Management
Financial Forecasting & Budgeting
Customer Management
Transaction Monitoring
Stock Management
Others
Market Breakup by Organization Size:
Large Enterprises
Small & Medium Enterprises
Market Breakup by Vertical:
BFSI
Telecom & IT
Manufacturing
Government
Education
Others
Market Breakup by Region:
North America (United States, Canada)
Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)
Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)
Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)
Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2015-2020)
Market Outlook (2021-2026)
Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
Market Drivers and Success Factors
SWOT Analysis
Value Chain
Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape
We are updating our reports, If you want latest primary and secondary data (2021-2026) with Cost Module, Business Strategy, Competitive landscape, etc. Click request free sample report, the report will be delivered to you in PDF format via email within 24 to 48 hours after the payment confirmation.
