Boat Building Market Size Grows At 7% With Increasing Participation In Leisure Activities

The Business Research Company’s Boat Building Global Market Report 2021 – COVID-19 Impact And Recovery

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The increasing demand for recreational boats is anticipated to boost the demand for the boat building market. Recreational boating is a popular leisure activity across the globe. Many people participate in recreational boating activities such as water skiing, fishing, and travel. According to the National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) representing recreational boat, marine accessories, and engine manufacturers, the USA recreational boating industry saw a seventh consecutive year of growth in 2018 with the retail unit sales of new powerboats of about 280,000 units in 2018, highest since 2007 and the sales grew by approximately 3% to 4% in 2019. Therefore, the surge in recreational boating is likely to contribute to the demand for boat building.

The global boat building market size is expected to grow from $34.76 billion in 2020 to $37.14 billion in 2021 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8%. The growth is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The market is expected to reach $48.36 billion in 2025 at a CAGR of 6.8%.

The development of autonomous boats is gaining popularity in the boat building market. Top companies in the market are developing technologically advanced autonomous boats to maintain their position in a competitive business environment.

Major players covered in the global boat building industry are Armstrong Marine USA Inc., Brunswick Corporation (BC), Survitec Group, Ancasta International Boat Sales Ltd, Metal Shark, Gulf Craft LLC, Dakota Creek Industries Inc., Main Iron Works.

TBRC’s global boat building market report is segmented by type into recreational boats, commercial boats, military boats, others, by propulsion into motor boats, sail boats, by application into private use, commercial use, military use.

Boat Building Global Market Report 2021 - By Type (Recreational Boats, Commercial Boats, Military Boats), By Propulsion (Motor Boats, Sail Boats), By Application (Private Use, Commercial Use, Military Use), COVID-19 Impact And Recovery is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides boat building market overview, forecast boat building market size and growth for the whole market, boat building market segments, and geographies, boat building market trends, boat building market drivers, restraints, leading competitors’ revenues, profiles, and market shares.

