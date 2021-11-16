Menstrual Cup Market is Expected to Grow at a CAGR of 4.47%from 2021 to 2028

The global menstrual cup market is projected to reach USD 1059.70 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.47%from 2021 to 2028.

As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global menstrual cup market is projected to grow from USD 746.54 million in 2020 to USD 1059.70 million by 2028, at a CAGR of 4.47% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for the menstrual cup, with a 34.5% share of market revenue in 2020. The growing awareness of menstrual cup benefits and the availability of growing disposable income among women both help to fuel the North American menstrual cups market.

Key players in the global menstrual cup market are Anigan, Diva International Inc., Earth Care Solutions, FemyCycle, LADYCUP, LOON LAB INC., Lune Group Oy Ltd., Lunette, MeLuna, Mooncup Ltd, SckoonCup, The Keeper, Inc, VCup and YUUKI among others.It is anticipated that the advantages of menstrual cups over substitute items such as sanitary pads and tampons would fuel market growth. In addition, the reusable nature of menstrual cups has rendered them a sustainable usage choice during menstrual periods. Moreover, advertisements posted by vendors on social networking platforms fuel the popularity of menstrual cups. These factors will boost the global menstrual cups market growth.

The product segment is divided into disposable cups and reusable cups. . The reusable cups segment held the largest market share of around 67.5% in 2020. This is due to the reusability cycle of these cups that ranges between 1 and 10 years depending on the brand. Reusable cups are typically produced from silicones of medical grade that don't cause irritation and allergies that increase the women's market. Reusability and growing demand for eco-friendly female hygiene items often fuel growth in the reusable cup category. The material segment includes medical-grade silicone and thermoplastic elastomer. The medical-grade silicones segment held the largest market share of around 70.4% in 2020 as demand is increased for safe, durable and non-allergic feminine products.

The distribution channel segment includes online stores and retail outlets. The online stores segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.2% over the forecast period as e-commerce stores expand and customer purchasing practices increase.

In the coming years, eco-friendly, comfort, affordability, practicality, convenience, cleanliness, performance and safety of menstrual cups are anticipated to propel the market further. However, in some countries there are certain conservative societies where the level of acceptance of such sanitary protections is rather limited, which may hamper the menstrual cups market growth. Nevertheless, increasing awareness of developing countries' safety sanitary protections continues to push the market ahead.

