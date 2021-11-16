Industrial Racking Systems Market is Growing at a Healthy CAGR of 7.71% from 2020 to 2028

The global industrial racking systems market is anticipated to reach USD 18.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.71% from 2020 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global industrial racking systems market is anticipated to grow from USD 10.30 billion in 2020 to USD 18.76 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 7.71% over the forecast period 2021-2028. The North America region emerged as the largest market for industrial racking systems, with a 27.5% share of market revenue in 2020. This was because the demand for industrial racking systems in North America is fairly large due to an increasing number of warehouses in many sectors, such as manufacturing, food and beverages, agricultural, semiconductor, automobile, and others. Moreover, the market for industrial racking systems has risen over the last few years due to growing penetration in the logistics field.

Major players in the global industrial racking systems market are AK Material Handling Systems, AR Racking, ARPAC, Averys SA, Cornix SA, Foothills Systems, Gonvarri Material Handling, Hannibal Industries, Jungheinrich AG, Mecalux, S.A., Nedcon B.V., North American Steel Equipment Inc., Ridg-U-Rak Inc. and SSI Schaefer, among others.The main drivers for the market growth include rising installation of eCommerce and 3PL industrial racking systems for retail & general purposes and growing demand from the food and beverage industry will, will strengthen the prospects of industrial racking systems on the global market.

The type segment is divided into cantilever racking system, selective pallet racking system, push back pallet racking system, drive-in/drive-thru pallet racking system and others. The selective pallet racking system segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of around 24% in 2020. This is because the most common and versatile pallet racking system in the industry is selective pallet rack. It provides efficient use of space and immediate access to each load stored using any forklift. This type of rack is available in easy to clean, debris-resistant structural steel (ideal for food handling operations).

The carrying capacity segment includes light duty racks, medium duty racks and heavy duty racks. The medium duty racks segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 8.4% over the forecast period. The medium-duty racking system consists of single and double-sided racks arranged in such a manner that the aisles provide 100 percent selectivity for access to each and every pallet position.The industry verticals segment includes retail, food and beverages, pharmaceuticals and automotive. The automotive segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as the automobile industry relies extensively on the process of shelving small parts of vehicles. Instead of mobile pallets, the stock is placed on static shelving units for quick and easy access.

With the introduction of technological advances in industrial racking systems, the warehousing market is growing. Industries use the steel racking devices. The adoption of industrial racking devices for the warehousing industry has reduced the fatal injury risk. These racking devices are often used to minimize improper stockpiling and repetitive motion injuries.

