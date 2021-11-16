Metal Foil Tapes Market Research Report 2021 | Growth, Size, Share, Trends & Forecast 2026

Metal Foil Tapes Market

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled, "Metal Foil Tapes Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026", the global metal foil tapes market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to grow at a CAGR of around 6% during 2021-2026.

Metal foil tapes refer to a type of adhesive tape that utilizes metal-foil backing. They combine the exceptional qualities of a long-lasting adhesive tape with metals such as aluminum, copper, lead, steel and tin plating. They have superior properties, including malleability, durability, conductivity, easy tear, and resistance to fire, weather, moisture and UV degradation. As a result, they are extensively used in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) systems.

Market Trends

The expanding construction sector on account of rapid urbanization, industrialization and increasing focus on developing the existing infrastructure represents the primary factor driving the global metal foil tapes market. Additionally, the introduction of high-performance product variants by key players and the growing application of metal foil tapes in the electronics, aerospace and automotive industries are other growth-inducing factors. Furthermore, the implementation of stringent building codes to ensure sustainable, safe and resilient structures has escalated the product demand. These factors are anticipated to impel the market growth in the coming years.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players.

• 3M Company

• Advance Tapes International Ltd

• CGS Technologies Inc. (Systems Integrators LLC)

• EIS Fabrico (EIS Inc.)

• Maxell Holdings Ltd.

• Jiangyin Bondtape Technology Corporation

• Marian Inc.

• MBK Enterprises Inc.

• Morgan Industries Limited

• Shurtape Technologies LLC (STM Industries Inc.)

• The Zippertubing Company.

The report has segmented the market based on metal type, adhesive type and end user.

Breakup by Metal Type:

• Aluminum

• Copper

• Lead

• Others

Breakup by Adhesive Type:

• Acrylic

• Silicone

• Rubber

• Others

Breakup by End User:

• Automotive and Transportation

• Building and Construction

• Aerospace and Defense

• Electronics

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America

• Asia-Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East and Africa

