Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2023

respiratory devices market was valued at $23,446 million in 2016, and is estimated to reach $38,298 mn by 2023, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report by Allied Market Research, titled, "Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Market by Product [Anesthesia (Anesthesia Delivery Machines, Anesthesia Disposables & Accessories, Anesthesia Monitors, and Anesthesia Information Management Systems) and Respiratory Devices (Therapeutic Devices, Monitoring Devices, Diagnostic Devices, and Consumables & Accessories)] and End User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Service Centers, Homecare, and Clinics) - Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2017-2023". The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in prevalence of respiratory diseases, increase in number of surgical procedures, surge in pollution level, and increase in tobacco consumption drive the growth in the market. In addition, rapid urbanization and supportive government policies supplement the market growth. However, risks related to therapeutic and diagnostic devices for neonates and low adoption rate of new technologies restrain the growth of the market. On the other hand, increase in demand for therapeutic devices for home-care settings and surge in healthcare expenditures create new opportunities in the industry.

The global anesthesia and respiratory devices market is expected to garner $38.29 billion by 2023, from $25.21 billion in 2017, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2017 to 2023.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Teleflex Incorporated, Smiths Group Plc., SunMed, Medtronic Plc., ResMed Inc., Koninklijke Philips N.V., Masimo Corporation, Hamilton Medical AG, Invacare Corporation, GE Healthcare, Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA, Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Limited, and others.

North America to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period

North America accounted for nearly two-fifths of the total market share in 2017 and will maintain its dominant share throughout the forecast period. This is due to technological advancements in medications & surgical equipment and rise in adoption of modern anesthetics in this region. However, Asia-Pacific would register the highest CAGR of 8.1% from 2017 to 2023, owing to surge in incidence of respiratory disorders such as COPD, asthma, and lung cancer along with increase in geriatric population and increasing inclination toward homecare monitoring. The report also discusses Europe and Latin America, Middle East, and Africa (LAMEA).

