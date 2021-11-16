HVAC System Market is Projected to Grow at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2028

The global HVAC system market is expected to reach USD 302.49 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.27% from 2021 to 2028.

NEWARK, UNITED STATES, NEW JERSEY, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global HVAC system market is projected to grow from USD 193.13 billion in 2020 to USD 302.49 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 5.72% during the forecast period 2021-2028. During the forecast timeframe, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest growing region for HVAC system market. Growing construction activities and growing population are some of the reasons that fuel APAC's HVAC system market growth.

Major players in the global HVAC system market are Daikin, Electrolux, Emerson, Honeywell, Ingersoll Rand, Johnson Controls, Lennox, LG Electronics, Mitsubishi Electric, Nortek, Samsung Electronics and United Technologies, among others.The main drivers of market growth include the demand for energy-efficient solutions, the government incentives by tax credit schemes, and the the development of smart homes. Higher installation costs of an energy-efficient HVAC system and lack of qualified labour are, however, limiting market growth.

The type segment is divided into heat pumps, furnaces and unitary heaters. The heat pumps segment dominated the market and held the largest market value of around USD 92.70 billion in 2020 because heat pumps heating equipment offer extra protection for larger diameter pipes and are often used in major pipe-reinforced applications.The ventilation equipment segment includes air-handling units, air filters, dehumidifiers, ventilation fans and humidifiers. The dehumidifiers ventilation equipment segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 5.8% over the forecast period. As the usage of natural gas rises, the installation of smaller-diameter pipelines is increasing, leading to increased HVAC systems sales. Furthermore, low-pressure and small-diameter pipes are used for transport networks made up of gathering systems. These factors are anticipated to showcase growth potential for HVAC system of dehumidifiers ventilation equipment range.

The cooling equipment segment includes liquid, gas and oil. The liquid segment is anticipated to grow at the highest CAGR of around 6.0% over the forecast period as freshwater supplies are predicted to be affected as population growth increases combined with extreme water stress. Water infrastructure is also expected to expand further, and the aging water network needs to be maintained with rising water demand. This factor is largely responsible for the large portion of liquid segment of the HVAC system. The application segment includes wastewater systems, drinking water distribution, gas solution and petroleum solution. The drinking water distribution segment is anticipated to expand at the highest CAGR of around 6.6% over the forecast period. This is because demand in the U.S. population for the water and sewage water services system is rebounding constantly. The majority of demand for pipes is due to the need for repairing and replacing drinking systems.

Demand for HVAC equipment is rising steadily due to growing construction industry spending and rising disposable incomes across major economies. Environmental change is another significant factor contributing to the growing need for HVAC equipment worldwide. Owing to rising temperatures and unforeseeable climatic factors, some consumers view HVAC equipment as a valuable investment.

