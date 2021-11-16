Serverless Architecture Industry to Reach $21,988.07 million by 2025- Trends, Segmentation & Key Companies

Serverless Architecture Market

The global serverless industry was led by the IT & telecom industry in 2017, and is projected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global serverless architecture industry generated $3.01 billion in 2017, and is estimated to reach $21.99 Billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 27.8% from 2018 to 2025.

Surge in number of smartphones, increase in BYOD adoption, rise in number of applications, growing shift from DevOps to serverless computing, and rising need to eliminate server management challenges have led to significant growth of the global serverless architecture industry.

However, issues associated with third-party APIs restrict the market growth. On the other hand, emergence of serverless architecture applications in growing IoT landscape and growing cloud infrastructure services market would provide lucrative opportunities for the serverless architecture industry.

Download Sample Report (Get Full Insights in PDF - 260 Pages) at: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/5290

The public cloud segment accounted for nearly three-fourths of the total market share in 2017, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2025. However, the private cloud segment is estimated to project the fastest CAGR of 30.0% from 2018 to 2025. The report also explores the real-time file/stream processing and others segment.

The IT and telecom segment held around one-fourth of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the media and entertainment segment are estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.4% from 2018 to 2025.

The web application development segment held nearly half of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the IoT backend segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.7% from 2018 to 2025.

The large enterprises segment held more than two-thirds of the total market share in 2017, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the SMEs segment is estimated to register the highest growth rate with a CAGR of 31.8% from 2018 to 2025.

North America region accounted for nearly half of the market in terms of revenue in 2017. However, the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 31.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players analyzed in the research include the Amazon Web Services, Alibaba Group, Google LLC, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Platform9 Systems, Inc., Twilio, Rackspace Inc., and Tibco Software.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/5290

Highlights of the report:

1. Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the global market.

2. Serverless Architecture Industry recent innovations and major events.

3. Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Serverless Architecture Industry leading players.

4. Conclusive study about the growth plot of Serverless Architecture Industry for forthcoming years.

5. In-depth understanding of Serverless Architecture Industry-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.

6. Favourable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Serverless Architecture Industry.

Lastly, this report provides market intelligence in the most comprehensive way. The report structure has been kept such that it offers maximum business value. It provides critical insights on the market dynamics and will enable strategic decision making for the existing market players as well as those willing to enter the market.

Related Reports:

1. Data Center Automation Market

2. Visualization and 3D Rendering Software Market

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.