Ethylene Glycol Market Report 2021, Price, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Top Key Players, and Forecast 2026

Ethylene Glycol Market Report

IMARC Group expects the global ethylene glycol market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2026.

Market Overview:

According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled "Ethylene Glycol Market Price: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026," the global ethylene glycol market exhibited moderate growth during 2015-2020. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the global ethylene glycol market to grow at a CAGR of 4% during 2021-2026. Ethylene glycol is a transparent, odorless, and slightly viscous organic compound that absorbs water. It has the chemical formula (CH2OH)2 and is commonly used as a raw material in the manufacturing of polyester fibers, as an industrial coolant, in antifreeze formulations, etc. The most common types of ethylene glycol include mono ethylene glycol (MEG), diethylene glycol (DEG), tri ethylene glycol (TEG), etc. This compound is extensively utilized for heat transfer processes in compressors and heating, ventilating and air conditioning (HVAC) systems. Ethylene glycol is used in manufacturing fiberglass and polyethylene terephthalate resin, which are further used to manufacture upholstery, bathtubs, bowling balls, packaging materials, etc. It is also extensively utilized in numerous other consumer products, including automotive antifreeze, hydraulic brake fluids, solvents, paints, films, cosmetics, etc.

Global Ethylene Glycol Market Trends:

The escalating demand for these compounds to manufacture polyethylene terephthalate (PET) packaging solutions is among the primary factors driving the ethylene glycol market. Moreover, the rising number of product applications across industries, owing to its high boiling point, resistance to corrosion, hygroscopicity, lubrication, etc., is further catalyzing the market growth. Besides this, the increasing adoption of polyester fibers as a cushioning material in pillows, comforters, upholstery padding, etc., is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor. Furthermore, the development of several bio-based product variants produced from various agricultural wastes, including hay, molasses, bagasse, etc., is expected to fuel the ethylene glycol market over the forecasted period across the globe.

Key Market Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape:

Some of these key players include:

• Akzo Nobel N.V.

• Ashland Global Holdings Inc.

• China Petrochemical Corporation

• BASF SE

• The Dow Chemical Company

• Formosa Plastics Corporation, U.S.A.

• Huntsman International LLC

• INEOS AG

• Lotte Chemical Corporation

• LyondellBasell Industries N.V.

• Reliance Industries Limited

• Shell International B.V.

• Saudi Arabian Oil Company

Breakup by Product:

• Monoethylene Glycol (MEG)

• Diethylene Glycol (DEG)

• Triethylene Glycol (TEG)

Breakup by Manufacturing Process:

• Ethylene Oxide

• Coal

• Biological Route

• Others

Breakup by Application:

• Polyester Fiber

• PET

• Antifreeze and Coolant

• Film

• Others

Breakup by End-Use Industry:

• Oil and Gas Industry

• Plastic Industry

• Transportation Industry

• Medical Industry

• Textile Industry

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

