Chewing Gum Market Size, Demand, Price Trends, Growth, Sales and Forecast 2021 to 2026

Chewing Gum Market

IMARC Group expects the market to exhibit moderate growth during 2021-2026.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A new research report by IMARC Group, titled “Chewing Gum Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2021-2026”, the market is currently witnessing strong growth. The global chewing gum market to exhibit moderate growth during the next five years. Chewing gums are soft and cohesive substances that are water-insoluble and non-digestible in nature. Earlier, they were produced from various tree saps, such as from the latex sap of sapodilla trees. Presently, chewing gums are made with different sweeteners, flavors, gum bases, softeners, colors, etc. The texture of chewing gums is similar to rubber owing to the physical-chemical properties of their resin, plasticizer, and polymer components, which also give these substances their sticky, elastic-plastic, and chewy properties.

As the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis takes over the world, we are continuously tracking the changes in the markets, as well as the purchase behaviours of the consumers globally and our estimates about the latest market trends and forecasts are being done after considering the impact of this pandemic.

Market Trends:

The shifting inclination of consumers towards chewing gums that offer dental benefits is among the primary factors driving the chewing gum market. Moreover, the growing popularity of these products as a stress-relieving mechanism is further propelling the market growth. Apart from this, the elevating demand for nicotine gums, which are used by smokers to quit tobacco, is also augmenting the global market. In line with this, the sudden outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic is leading to increasing levels of awareness among individuals about the harmful effects of smoking, since smokers are more susceptible to the infection. This is catalyzing the demand for nicotine gums. Furthermore, the product manufacturers are adopting numerous marketing strategies aimed at younger generations, including the introduction of new flavors, shapes, sizes, attractive packaging, etc. This is expected to fuel the chewing gum market across the globe in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The market is fragmented with the presence of both small and large manufacturers who compete in terms of prices and quality. There is an intense competition in the market which makes it difficult for small players to survive. Some of the leading players operating in the market are:

Mondelez

Perfetti

Wrigley

Lotte, Cloetta

Hershey

Chewing Gum Market Segmentation:

Our report has categorized the market based on region, sugar type, product type and distribution channel.

Market Breakup by Sugar Type:

Sugar Free Chewing Gums

Sugared Chewing Gums

Market Breakup by Product Type:

Pellet

Stick/Tab

Centre-filled

Cut and Wrap

Ball

Others

Market Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Pharmacies

Convenience Stores

Departmental Stores

Online

Others

Market Breakup by Region:

North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key highlights of the report:

Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain

Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

