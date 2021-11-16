Submit Release
Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Market 2021: Industry Overview, Growth & Forecast 2026 | Syndicated Analytics

The CPG logistics market report provides a deep and thorough evaluation of the market based on its segments including type, end use and region.

ALBANY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, November 16, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Consumer packaged goods (CPG) logistics refers to a business process that involves the management and transportation of consumer packaged goods from the point of manufacturing to the point of consumption. It includes numerous services, such as pickup, freight forwarding, delivery, multimodal transport through ship, air, truck, rail, etc. CPG logistics ensures the prompt arrival of the products to retailers without any damages and provides customs brokerage, tracking and tracing of freight goods services, etc.

Note: Our analysts are continuously monitoring the influence of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market. This insightful information is included in the report to improve the efficiency, resilience, and overall performance of businesses.

Global Consumer Packaged Goods (CPG) Logistics Industry Trends and Drivers:

The increasing outsourcing of logistics services represents one of the primary factors driving the CPG logistics market. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) with CPG logistics and rising advancements in transportation technology, such as warehouse automation, are further propelling the growth of the market. These innovations lower transportation costs, improve worker safety, enhance warehouse productivity, etc. Furthermore, the growing penetration of integrated service providers that perform activities such as transportation and warehousing is further anticipated to bolster the CPG logistics market in the coming years.

Browse complete report with tables of contents and list of figures & tables: https://www.syndicatedanalytics.com/cpg-logistic-market

Global CPG Logistics Market Segmentation:

Type
End use
Region:
North America
Europe
Asia Pacific
Latin America
Middle East and Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The report also provides insights on the competitive landscape of the global CPG logistics industry with the leading players profiled in the report.

